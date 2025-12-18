Singer Kumar Sanu Files ₹ 30 Lakh Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Rita Bhattacharya In Bombay High Court

Rita Bhattacharya / Jaan / Kumar Sanu | Instagram

Singer Kumar Sanu has filed a defamation case against ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, in the Bombay High Court. The singer is seeking compensation for the damage caused to his reputation due to Rita's interviews, and he has also demanded the removal of interviews in which she allegedly made defamatory statements about him. The Court heard the petition on December 17.

According to reports, the petition states that Rita gave in which she accused the singer of mistreating her during pregnancy. She claimed that she was starved, locked in the kitchen, and that medical care was denied.

Lawyer Sana Raees Khan, in the petition, has pointed out that these claims break the divorce agreement. The agreement, which was recorded at the Bandra Family Court on February 9, 2001, clearly said that neither person was allowed to make any accusations against the other in the future.

Kumar Sanu-Rita Bhattacharya Divorce

Reportedly, Sanu got married to Rita in the late 80s. The couple was blessed with three kids, Jiko, Jassi, and Jaan, but later they got divorced. Jaan became a popular name after his stint in Bigg Boss season 14.

Kumar Sanu's Affair With Kunickaa Sadanand

The singer had an affair with actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand. But they broke up and never got married. Kunickaa has openly spoken about it in many interviews, and also mentioned her relationship in Bigg Boss 19 as well.

Who Is Kumar Sanu?

Kumar Sanu is one of the most popular singers from the 90s. His songs from movies like Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Saajan, Sadak, Deewana, Aankhen, Baazigar, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, 1942: A Love Story, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Barsaat, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Coolie No 1, Karan Arjun, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Raja Hindustani, and others are still remembered by music lovers.