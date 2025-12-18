 KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

Kirtan Nadagouda's last social media post featuring his son was shared on November 2, 2024. The filmmaker had uploaded a picture of little Sonarsh dressed in a Halloween costume. Now, fans and followers are commenting 'RIP' on the post.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
Kirtan Nadagouda | Instagram

The Kannada film industry has been shaken by tragic news. KGF: Chapter 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda has lost his four-year-old son, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagouda.

According to a report by News18 Kannada, the heartbreaking incident occurred three days ago when young Sonarsh entered an elevator without his parents' knowledge. He reportedly got trapped inside the lift, which led to a fatal fall. Despite the rescue team's efforts, the child could not be saved.

Kirtan confirmed the devastating news of his son's demise to NewsFirst. Following the tragic incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his heartfelt condolences. Taking to X, he wrote, "The demise of director Shri Kirthan Naadagoud Kumar's son has caused profound grief. The tragedy that has struck the family of Shri Keerthan Naadagoud, who is known as a director in Telugu and Kannada languages, has left us in deep sorrow. Shri Keerthan's son, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Naadagoud, has met with a tragic end (sic)."

He further prayed for the couple, Kirthan and Smt. Samruddhi, asking for mental "fortitude to recover from the grief of losing their son."

FPJ Shorts
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
DGFT Invites Bids For First Round Of Gold Import Quota Under India-UAE CEPA
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
SEBI Eases Rules For IPOs, Debt Market Fundraising & Mutual Fund Regulations
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher
MCX Sets January 2 Record Date For First Stock Split, Shares Edge Higher

Kirtan Nadagouda's Last Post For Son

Kirtan's last son for his son was on November 2, 2024. He uploaded the picture of his son dressing up in a Halloween costume with caption, "Halloween 2024 (sic)." Sonarsh was covered in bandages all over his body, with spider cutouts over them, and a spooky jack-o'-lantern in his hand.

Reacting to the picture, fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their grief. One user wrote, "RIP," while another commented, "Sorry for the loss of this precious life (sic)." Many others continued to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Kirtan and Samrudhi’s son, Sonarsh, turned five this October. Samrudhi had celebrated his third birthday in 2023, sharing pictures on social media with the caption, “My babies and their love for Spiderman (sic).”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan...

KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan...

Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan...

Ikkis NOT Postponed Due To Dhurandhar Or Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; Amitabh Bachchan...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Vidya Discovers Krish Stole Dadisa's Ring

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 18: Vidya Discovers Krish Stole Dadisa's Ring

'Men Behaving Worse Than Hyenas': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Video Of Nidhhi Agerwal Getting Mobbed...

'Men Behaving Worse Than Hyenas': Chinmayi Sripaada Reacts To Video Of Nidhhi Agerwal Getting Mobbed...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways

Anupamaa Written Update, December 18: Anupama Slaps Ishani As She Reverts To Her Old Ways