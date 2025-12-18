KGF Co-Director Kirtan Nadagouda Loses His 5-Year-Old Son In Fatal Elevator Accident; Pawan Kalyan Extends Condolences

Kirtan Nadagouda | Instagram

The Kannada film industry has been shaken by tragic news. KGF: Chapter 2 co-director Kirtan Nadagouda has lost his four-year-old son, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Nadagouda.

According to a report by News18 Kannada, the heartbreaking incident occurred three days ago when young Sonarsh entered an elevator without his parents' knowledge. He reportedly got trapped inside the lift, which led to a fatal fall. Despite the rescue team's efforts, the child could not be saved.

Kirtan confirmed the devastating news of his son's demise to NewsFirst. Following the tragic incident, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed his heartfelt condolences. Taking to X, he wrote, "The demise of director Shri Kirthan Naadagoud Kumar's son has caused profound grief. The tragedy that has struck the family of Shri Keerthan Naadagoud, who is known as a director in Telugu and Kannada languages, has left us in deep sorrow. Shri Keerthan's son, Chiranjeevi Sonarsh K. Naadagoud, has met with a tragic end (sic)."

దర్శకుడు శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుమారుడి దుర్మరణం మనస్తాపం కలిగించింది



తెలుగు, కన్నడ భాషల్లో దర్శకుడిగా పరిచయమవుతున్న శ్రీ కీర్తన్ నాదగౌడ కుటుంబంలో చోటు చేసుకున్న విషాదం ఎంతో ఆవేదనకు లోను చేసింది. శ్రీ కీర్తన్, శ్రీమతి సమృద్ధి పటేల్ దంపతుల కుమారుడు చిరంజీవి సోనార్ష్ కె.నాదగౌడ… — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) December 15, 2025

He further prayed for the couple, Kirthan and Smt. Samruddhi, asking for mental "fortitude to recover from the grief of losing their son."

Kirtan Nadagouda's Last Post For Son

Kirtan's last son for his son was on November 2, 2024. He uploaded the picture of his son dressing up in a Halloween costume with caption, "Halloween 2024 (sic)." Sonarsh was covered in bandages all over his body, with spider cutouts over them, and a spooky jack-o'-lantern in his hand.

Reacting to the picture, fans and followers flooded the comments section, expressing their grief. One user wrote, "RIP," while another commented, "Sorry for the loss of this precious life (sic)." Many others continued to extend their heartfelt condolences to the family.

Kirtan and Samrudhi’s son, Sonarsh, turned five this October. Samrudhi had celebrated his third birthday in 2023, sharing pictures on social media with the caption, “My babies and their love for Spiderman (sic).”