 The Voice Nigeria Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies At 26 After Being Bitten By Snake
The Voice Nigeria Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026, after being bitten by a snake. She was 26 years old, and her demise has left her fans shocked.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Ifunanya Nwangene | Instagram

Singer Ifunanya Nwangene, known for her stint in The Voice Nigeria, passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026. She was 26 years old and died due to a snake bite. Her demise has left her fans shocked. The singer was a part of an Opera group named AMEMUSO Choir, and they took to Instagram to inform everyone about her demise.

They shared a note, which read, "Regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano Ifunanya Nwangene who passed away yesterday, 31st January 2026 at federal medical center due to a snake bite. A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed (sic)."

Fans & Friends React To Ifunanya Nwangene's Demise

Reacting to the news of her demise, a netizen commented, "Our Super Star, as I fondly called Ifu, last week Sunday I saw her at rehearsals and we giggled and exchanged pleasantries as usual whenever we met, I planned to reach out to her today after rehearsals for something and Sunday never came for her … a very Talented singer @nanyah_music thank you for the memories you shared with us. Farewell star girl (sic)."

A fan wrote, "I'm short of words. Rest in Peace Nanya (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "This is so painful. She didn't deserve this and if someone has a hand in her death may he or she pay 70×7 times for it (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Who Was Ifunanya Nwangene?

Ifunanya Nwangene was a 26-year-old Nigerian singer and architect. She became famous in Nigeria after competing on Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria in 2021. She performed under the stage name Nanyah and was known for her unique singing style that mixed jazz, opera, soul, and R&B ((Rhythm and Blues).

On Instagram, she had 36.8K followers and on Facebook she had 81K followers. We are sure her fans are going to miss her a lot.

