The Voice Nigeria Contestant Ifunanya Nwangene Dies At 26 After Being Bitten By Snake

Ifunanya Nwangene | Instagram

Singer Ifunanya Nwangene, known for her stint in The Voice Nigeria, passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026. She was 26 years old and died due to a snake bite. Her demise has left her fans shocked. The singer was a part of an Opera group named AMEMUSO Choir, and they took to Instagram to inform everyone about her demise.

They shared a note, which read, "Regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano Ifunanya Nwangene who passed away yesterday, 31st January 2026 at federal medical center due to a snake bite. A rising star, Ifunanya was on the cusp of sharing her incredible talent with the world. Her voice and spirit will be deeply missed (sic)."

Fans & Friends React To Ifunanya Nwangene's Demise

Reacting to the news of her demise, a netizen commented, "Our Super Star, as I fondly called Ifu, last week Sunday I saw her at rehearsals and we giggled and exchanged pleasantries as usual whenever we met, I planned to reach out to her today after rehearsals for something and Sunday never came for her … a very Talented singer @nanyah_music thank you for the memories you shared with us. Farewell star girl (sic)."

A fan wrote, "I'm short of words. Rest in Peace Nanya (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "This is so painful. She didn't deserve this and if someone has a hand in her death may he or she pay 70×7 times for it (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Who Was Ifunanya Nwangene?

Ifunanya Nwangene was a 26-year-old Nigerian singer and architect. She became famous in Nigeria after competing on Season 3 of The Voice Nigeria in 2021. She performed under the stage name Nanyah and was known for her unique singing style that mixed jazz, opera, soul, and R&B ((Rhythm and Blues).

On Instagram, she had 36.8K followers and on Facebook she had 81K followers. We are sure her fans are going to miss her a lot.