Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Date & Time: Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun Make Fans Excited With Their Cryptic Post

Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-awaited films of 2026. Part one is still running in the theatres, and it has also premiered on Netflix. Now, everyone is keen to watch the teaser and the trailer of Dhurandhar 2. On Monday, director Aditay Dhar and actors Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun took to their Instagram story and shared a cryptic post hinting that on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, the teaser of the film will be released.

Fans Excited For Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

While Aditya, Ranveer, and Sara haven't revealed whether it will be a teaser that will be released or some other asset of the film, netizens are super excited, and they are tweeting that the teaser will be out tomorrow at 12:12.

A netizen tweeted, "Guys wait end tomm at 12:12! #Dhurandhar2teaser!" Another X user wrote, "@AdityaDharFilms Brother Drop Maybe #Dhurandhar2teaser Ya #Dhurandhar2teaser Date Announcement. Jo Bhi Ho Main Toh Excited Hu. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "KING IS COMING TO CLAIM HIS THRONE ONCE AGAIN… LETS GO BITCHESSSS #DhurandharTheRevenge #Dhurandhar2teaser #Dhurandhar2 12:12 (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

#DhurandharTheRevenge TEASER COMING TOMORROW

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The movie will hit the big screens on Eid festival, and it is expected to take a flying start at the box office.

The film won't get a solo release, as Yash starrer Toxic is slated to release on the same day. Interestingly, both movies will get a pan-India release. A few days ago, a glimpse of Toxic was released, and it received mixed response. The love making scene of Yash in the promo had become the talk of the town.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar is still running in theatres, and has till now collected Rs. 836.95 crore. It has become the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.