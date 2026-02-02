Golmaal 5 Goes BIG; Akshay Kumar Joins Cast Of Ajay Devgn Starrer As Antagonist: Report

Ajay Devgn / Akshay Kumar |

Rohit Shetty's Golmaal 5 made it to the news earlier in the day, as reportedly, the filmmaker will be shooting the film with a two-tier security after the firing incident at his house in Juhu, Mumbai. Now, the film has made it to the headlines once again because of the casting. According to a report in Variety India, Akshay Kumar has joined the cast of the Ajay Devgn starrer.

Reportedly, the Bhooth Bangla actor will be seen playing the role of an antagonist in the film. The portal has reported that the latest instalment of the Golmaal franchise goes into the fantasy zone this time, delivering a new storyline that moves beyond the series’ trademark prank-based, situational comedy.

Well, this report has surely made fans of Akshay and Ajay excited about Golmaal 5. However, there's no official announcement about it.

Golmaal 5 Shoot

According to a report in Midday, Golmaal 5 is slated to go on the floors from February 15, 2026, and till now, there's no confirmation about the shooting getting postponed. However, the shoot will reportedly take place with a two-tier security on the sets, comprising the local police and the filmmaker's personal bodyguards.

Golmaal 5 Announcement

Golmaal 5 was officially announced in 2019. However, the film was postponed. Last year, in Son Of Sardaar 2, Rohit Shetty did a cameo and announced Golmaal 5 again.

Golmaal 5 Cast

While it is expected that Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade will be seen in Golmaal 5, there were reports that even Sharman Joshi, who was a part of Golmaal (part 1), might return to the franchise. But there's no official confirmation about it.

Meanwhile, everyone is also waiting to know which actresses will be roped in to star in Golmaal 5. Golmaal Again featured Parineeti Chopra and Tabu as the female leads.