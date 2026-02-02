Govinda Meets Chief Minister Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath After Being Spotted In UP-Registered Car With 'Bharat Sakar' Written On It

Yogi Adityanath / Govinda | Instagram

A few days ago, Govinda was spotted in a UP-registered Hyundai Aura tourist taxi, which had 'Bharat Sarkar' written on it. The video had gone viral on social media, and fans started calling it the actor's downfall, as earlier he used to travel in expensive cars. Now, recently, Govinda met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and he took to Instagram to inform everyone about it.

He posted a picture with the CM, and wrote, "It was divine having a great time with respected Honorable Chief Minister. Uttar pradesh, thank you so much aderniya @myogi_adityanath ji (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Yogi Adityanath-Govinda's Picture

A netizen commented, "CM no. 1 with hero no. 1 🔥 (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Ap kitna Change lag rehe ho,take care plz Ap hairstyle purana wala kiyun nahi bana te wo bhoot zabardast tha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Govinda's Viral Video

The video of Govinda sitting in an Aura taxi had gone viral on social media. A netizen had tweeted, "इतने बड़े Star का इतना तगड़ा Downfall कैसे आ सकता है? गोविंदा कहीं जा रहे हैं और उन्हें Aura गाड़ी लेने आई है। ये बंदा कभी Mercedes, Audi और BMW से उतरता नहीं था और आज एक साधारण Aura टैक्सी में। गांवों और गलियों में परफॉर्मेंस से लेकर Aura तक (How could such a big star have such a drastic downfall? Govinda is going somewhere, and an Aura has come to pick him up. This guy never got off a Mercedes, Audi, or BMW, and today he's in a simple Aura taxi. From village and street performances to Aura)."

Well, it is still not yet known why Govinda visited Uttar Pradesh. We wonder if he was there for the shooting of a film or some other professional work, like attending an event.

Govinda Upcoming Movies

Govinda's fans are waiting for his comeback. Last year, when the actor appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, he announced his comeback with three movies, Baayein Haath Ka Khel, Pinky Darling, and Len Den - It's All About Business. But till now, there's no update about the movies.

There are reports that Govinda will be seen in Battle of Galwan as well. However, there's no official confirmation about it.