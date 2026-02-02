Rohit Shetty To Shoot Ajay Devgn Starrer Golmaal 5 With Two-Tier Security After Firing Incident At His House In Mumbai: Report

Rohit Shetty / Ajay Devgn | Instagram

On Sunday, we got the shocking news that shots were fired at Rohit Shetty's house in Juhu, Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack and posted about it on social media. Now, according to a report in Midday, Shetty is all set to start the shooting of Golmaal 5 on February 15, 2025, and there will be a two-tier security on the sets.

A member from the creative team of Golmaal 5 said, “The film was to roll after February 15 in Mumbai. Whether the shoot dates move will now depend on Shetty and clearance from the police.”

While it is not yet confirmed whether the shooting will be postponed or not, an insider has revealed that there will be a two-tier security on the sets of the film, comprising the local police and the filmmaker's personal bodyguards.

The insider said, “More importantly, there will be an access-controlled zone in which Rohit will operate, and only a few will have access to it. Every person entering the set, including junior artistes, vendors, and daily-wage crew, will be pre-registered with ID verification; no spot entries will be allowed. Vehicle movement will also be regulated with all equipment trucks and vanity vans logged in advance and checked at the entry point."

The report adds that shoot timing and location details will be given strictly on a need-to-know basis.

What About Rohit Shetty's Film With John Abraham?

Rohit is also working on the Rakesh Maria biopic, which stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. Reportedly, the shooting of the film is not yet completed, and a source told the tabloid that Shetty was in Ooty for the recce of the film until January 30.

The source said, “Until mid-January, the film was being shot in South Mumbai. Another two weeks’ work is left on it. But now, the remaining shoot will be reconsidered."

The firing incident at Rohit Shetty's house has surely left the film industry shocked.

Golmaal 5 Announcement

Golmaal 5 was officially announced in 2019. But, later the film was put on a backburner. However, last year, with a cameo in Son of Sardaar 2, Shetty once again officially announced that the fifth instalment of Golmaal is happening.