'What Kind Of Next Generation...': Taapsee Pannu Strongly REACTS To Rape Of 6-Year-Old Girl By Three Minors In Delhi, Questions Society

Taapsee Pannu | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Taapsee Pannu strongly reacted to a horrific case involving the gang rape of a six-year-old girl in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura. The incident, which occurred on January 18, allegedly involved three boys aged 13, 14, and 15, all of whom have been detained. Following a complaint filed by the girl's family, the police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Taapsee Pannu Reacts To Rape Of 6-Year-Old Girl By Three Minors

Reacting to the incident, Taapsee re-shared an Instagram post by Ted the Stoner (@tedthestoner) highlighting the case. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, February 2, the actress questioned society and wrote, "What kind of next generation are we bringing up...Time to ask ourselves the questions."

In another story, Pannu added, "We all are responsible for this, and we all are victims of this."

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts

Earlier, Bhumi Pednekar re-shared a news report related to the case and questioned the repeated failures of society and systems in preventing crimes against children. Expressing her shock, she wrote that it was alarming how perpetrators believe they can escape accountability for sexual violence, calling it a sign of a moral and institutional collapse.

"What is going on. We clearly are failing cause we haven't till now been unable to instill fear into these monsters who think the can get away with sexual violence. Breaks my heart to see under age boys go through with something so heinous. Imagine the environments they are growing up in," the actress wrote.

Bhumi also drew attention to the troubling fact that the accused are themselves minors. She said it was heartbreaking to see such young boys allegedly involved in a crime of this nature.

"We are punishing the voiceless in our country, and have sensationalised dogs being a threat! What about the fact, that a 6-year-old isn't safe on our streets and actually no child is, cause in this case the perpetrators are also the victims. Wake up India," she added.