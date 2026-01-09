 Bhumi Pednekar Mourns Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Son Agnivesh Agarwal's Death: 'This Loss Is Beyond Comprehension'
Bhumi Pednekar Mourns Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal's Son Agnivesh Agarwal's Death: 'This Loss Is Beyond Comprehension'

Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal's eldest son Agnivesh passed away in the United States after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the family, he had earlier been injured in a skiing accident and was recovering well at Mount Sinai Hospital, when the unexpected medical emergency occurred. He was 49

Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
article-image

Actress Bhumi Pednekar mourned the death of Vedanta Group director Agnivesh Agarwal. Mining billionaire Anil Agarwal's eldest son Agnivesh passed away in the United States after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. According to the family, he had earlier been injured in a skiing accident and was recovering well at Mount Sinai Hospital, when the unexpected medical emergency occurred. He was 49.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday (January 8), Bhumi wrote, "The news of Agnivesh Agarwal's passing has left me deeply heartbroken. I had the privilege of meeting him a few times, and even in those fleeting moments, his gentleness, warmth, and love were profoundly evident."

The actress added, "My heart goes out to Anil uncle, Aunty, Priya, Akarsh, Mahi and the entire Vedanta family. This loss is beyond comprehension, and I can only imagine the immeasurable pain you are enduring. May you find strength in one another, and may his love continue to live on through all the lives he so deeply touched. Holding you in my thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti."

article-image

On Wednesday, Anil Agarwal announced the death of his eldest son in an emotional social media post on Wednesday.

He wrote, "Today is the darkest day of my life. My beloved son, Agnivesh, left us far too soon." He said Agnivesh was healthy, full of life and dreams, and that the family believed the worst was over as he was improving after the accident. "But fate had other plans," he added, describing the pain of losing a child as something no words can explain.

Agnivesh Agarwal was a board member of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL). He was also associated with several leadership roles during his career and was respected by colleagues and friends. Anil Agarwal recalled that his son was born in Patna on June 3, 1976, and grew up to be a sportsman, musician and leader with a simple and compassionate nature.

Sharing memories from Agnivesh's life, Agarwal said his son studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, later set up Fujairah Gold, and went on to become Chairman of Hindustan Zinc Limited. Despite his achievements, he remained warm, grounded and deeply human. "To me, he was not just my son. He was my friend. My pride. My world," Agarwal wrote.

Concluding his message, Agarwal thanked friends, colleagues and well-wishers for their support and wrote, "Beta, you will live on in our hearts, in our work, and in every life you touched."

