What Was Agnivesh Agarwal’s Net Worth? Vedanta Chairman’s Eldest Child Dies In US

Vedanta Group chairman Anil Agarwal’s son, Agnivesh, died at the age of 49 after a cardiac arrest in the United States. In a post on X, Anil Agarwal described the tragedy as the darkest day of his life.

"No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend," he added. Agnivesh died while recovering from a skiing accident at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Who Was Agnivesh Agarwal?

Agnivesh Agarwal was affectionately called ‘Agni’ by his family. He was born in Patna, Bihar, on 3 June 1976 into a middle-class Bihari family. He was the eldest child of Anil Agarwal and Kiran Agarwal. He had one sister, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, who is the current Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc and a Non-Executive Director at Vedanta.

He studied at the prestigious Mayo College in Ajmer and later went to the US for further studies. He subsequently worked at Vedanta Group companies. Agnivesh Agarwal was married to Puja Bangur, the daughter of Hari Mohan Bangur, the Managing Director of Shree Cement.

Agnivesh served as chairman of the board of directors of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a Vedanta-supported company. He was also chairman and MD of Fujairah Gold FZC, a precious metals refinery in the UAE. He also served as a director in other group subsidiaries, including Twin Star International Limited and Sterlite Display Technologies.

What Was Agnivesh Agarwal's Net Worth?

Agnivesh Agarwal's exact net worth is not publicly available. However, he is descended from the Agarwal family, which reportedly has a net worth of billions of rupees. His father, Anil Agarwal, has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹3.66 lakh crore by the end of 2025. Agnivesh has also worked as an angel investor, primarily in the healthcare sector.

PM Modi Expresess Condolences

PM Modi took to X and expressed condolences. "The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," PM Modi said.

