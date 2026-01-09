 Security Tightened At Kolkata Lok Bhavan After West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Receives Threatening Email Warning Of Blast
Security was stepped up at Kolkata Lok Bhavan after West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose received a threatening email warning of a blast. The matter was reported to the Union Home Ministry, with Bengal Police and CRPF coordinating protection. A midnight meeting of senior security officials was held as investigations into the threat continue.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Security was tightened at Kolkata Lok Bhavan on late Thursday night after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose received a threatening email stating "will blast him", allegedly warning of a blast and posing a threat to his life. | X @ANI & @PTI_News

Kolkata: Security was tightened at Kolkata Lok Bhavan on late Thursday night after West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose received a threatening email stating "will blast him", allegedly warning of a blast and posing a threat to his life, an official statement said.

According to the Governor's office, security for the Governor has been increased. Following this, the matter was immediately reported to the Union Home Ministry due to the seriousness of the threat.

The Bengal Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are acting in close coordination to ensure the safety of the Governor, who is under Z-plus category security cover.

Following the threat, a midnight conclave of senior security officials responsible for the Governor's protection was held to assess the situation and strengthen existing security arrangements.

Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 5°C, Rain Lashes Parts Of City And Air Quality Slips To Poor And...
This is not the first time such threats have been issued against the Governor. Similar threat messages were received earlier as well.

Further details are awaited as investigations into the threat messages continue.

Reacting to the incident, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led government for "collapsing" law and order situation in the state. "Welcome to Mamata Banerjee's regime, where even the Governor is not safe. Law and order has completely collapsed in West Bengal," Malviya said.

He further alleged, "The Home Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is busy snatching incriminating files from the ED in order to protect a private firm accused of coal smuggling and money laundering. Mamata Banerjee is an unmitigated disaster."

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?
This comes after a high political drama unfolded in West Bengal on Thursday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reaching the offices of political consultancy firm I-PAC while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting search operations in connection with the coal smuggling case.

Questioning the ED's actions, CM Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.

Amid the escalating BJP versus TMC showdown, Mamata Banerjee is set to lead a protest in Kolkata on January 9 against the ED raids, as West Bengal gears up for elections in the first half of this year.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

