Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 5°C, Rain Lashes Parts Of City And Air Quality Slips To Poor And Very Poor Levels

The mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city. | X @ANI

New Delhi: The mercury dipped to 5 degrees Celsius in the national capital on Friday as cold weather continued, with rain lashing parts of the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A thick layer of smog also covered several areas, while air quality remained in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category across Delhi, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CPCB readings showed that Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 280, which falls under the 'poor' category.

Several areas witnessed a sharp decline in air quality. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 385, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Other locations with high AQI levels included Chandni Chowk at 335, Jahangirpuri at 340, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 354, ITO at 307, Ferozeshah Road at 307, Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range at 360, Dwarka Sector 8 at 346, Ashok Vihar at 328 and Nehru Nagar at 392.

Some parts of the city recorded relatively better air quality. IGI Airport Terminal 3 reported an AQI of 252, which still falls under the 'poor' category, according to CPCB.

Other locations with similar readings included Alipur at 280, Aya Nagar at 299, Bawana at 276, Burari Crossing at 278, CRRI Mathura Road at 299 and DTU at 289.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

The IMD said light rainfall is likely at a few places in Delhi, including Preet Vihar, ITO, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, Nehru Stadium, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Defence Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Vasant Kunj, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Kalkaji, Mehrauli, Tughlakabad, Chhattarpur, IGNOU, Aya Nagar and Deramandi.

Read Also Shock In India As Trump Backs Bill Proposing 500% Tariff On Exports To US

Light intermittent rainfall or drizzle is also likely at isolated locations such as Mundaka, Paschim Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Buddha Jayanti Park, the President's House, Rajeev Chowk, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Delhi Cantonment and IGI Airport, the IMD said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)