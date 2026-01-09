Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | Representative Image

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Overseas Indian Day, is celebrated annually on January 9 to honour the contributions of the Indian diaspora to India's development. This day aims to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and help them reconnect with their roots.

The day is significant as it not only brings Non-Resident Indians (NRI) back to their roots but also recognises their achievements. Learn more about the history and significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which are outlined below.

What is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

The significant day has a historical connection to Mahatma Gandhi. On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and emerged as a pivotal figure in India's Freedom Struggle, helping to liberate the country from British colonial rule. This day is also celebrated as Mahatma Gandhi, a Non-Resident Indian, symbolises the change and development he envisioned for India. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conventions, first observed in 2003, have been held annually since then.

A historic day for Odisha as the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention gets underway. Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji will inaugurate the #PBD2025 tomorrow, 9th January. I welcome all Pravasi Bharatiyas, guests and international delegates to Odisha and wish them a pleasant stay… pic.twitter.com/ji8SjVeucx — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) January 8, 2025

The 2025 edition

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held in 2025 in Bhubaneswar, in partnership with the State Government of Odisha. The theme for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 is "The Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the convention on January 9, 2025. Numerous prominent guests, including the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, addressed the event.