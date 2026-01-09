 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Overseas Indian Day, is celebrated annually on January 9 to honour the contributions of the Indian diaspora to India's development. The 18th edition of the celebration has already begun in the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas | Representative Image

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD), also known as Overseas Indian Day, is celebrated annually on January 9 to honour the contributions of the Indian diaspora to India's development. This day aims to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and help them reconnect with their roots.

The day is significant as it not only brings Non-Resident Indians (NRI) back to their roots but also recognises their achievements. Learn more about the history and significance of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, which are outlined below.

What is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas?

The significant day has a historical connection to Mahatma Gandhi. On this day in 1915, Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa and emerged as a pivotal figure in India's Freedom Struggle, helping to liberate the country from British colonial rule. This day is also celebrated as Mahatma Gandhi, a Non-Resident Indian, symbolises the change and development he envisioned for India. The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) conventions, first observed in 2003, have been held annually since then.

FPJ Shorts
Rupee Slips To 89.97 Against Dollar On FII Outflows, Rising Crude Prices
Rupee Slips To 89.97 Against Dollar On FII Outflows, Rising Crude Prices
SNAP 2025 Results OUT At snaptest.org; Direct Link Here
SNAP 2025 Results OUT At snaptest.org; Direct Link Here
Security Tightened At Kolkata Lok Bhavan After West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Receives Threatening Email Warning Of Blast
Security Tightened At Kolkata Lok Bhavan After West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Receives Threatening Email Warning Of Blast
JSW Steel Lifts Quarterly Crude Steel Output By 6% YoY, Hits 7.48 Million Tonnes Despite Shutdown
JSW Steel Lifts Quarterly Crude Steel Output By 6% YoY, Hits 7.48 Million Tonnes Despite Shutdown
Read Also
Stephen Hawking Birth Anniversary: Know All About The Legendary Scientist
article-image

The 2025 edition

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention was held in 2025 in Bhubaneswar, in partnership with the State Government of Odisha. The theme for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 is "The Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the convention on January 9, 2025. Numerous prominent guests, including the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, H.E. Christine Carla Kangaloo, addressed the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Security Tightened At Kolkata Lok Bhavan After West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Receives...

Security Tightened At Kolkata Lok Bhavan After West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose Receives...

Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 5°C, Rain Lashes Parts Of City And Air Quality Slips To Poor And...

Delhi Shivers As Mercury Drops To 5°C, Rain Lashes Parts Of City And Air Quality Slips To Poor And...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2026: Know Why This Day Is Celebrated?

Shock In India As Trump Backs Bill Proposing 500% Tariff On Exports To US

Shock In India As Trump Backs Bill Proposing 500% Tariff On Exports To US

Chhattisgarh News: Raipur Railway Station Launches First-Ever Passenger Lounge

Chhattisgarh News: Raipur Railway Station Launches First-Ever Passenger Lounge