'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat Poison At Midnight After Suspecting Woman In Distress | VIDEO

A Blinkit delivery agent’s presence of mind and empathy at midnight helped prevent a tragedy after he refused to deliver rat poison to a distressed woman, earning widespread praise online. | X/@AAPforNewIndia

Chennai: A Blinkit delivery agent refused to hand over rat poison to a crying woman after suspecting suicidal intent and convincing her to cancel the order an act that may have saved her life in Tamil Nadu.

Delivery Agent Senses Distress

In a now-viral video widely shared on social media, the Blinkit delivery agent recounted how he sensed something was wrong while speaking to the woman over the phone. He said he heard her crying and became concerned even before reaching her location.

Refused to Deliver Rat Poison

According to the delivery agent, he arrived to find the woman visibly distressed and refused to hand over the three packets of rat poison she had ordered. He questioned her intent and urged her not to take any extreme step.

“No matter what problem you have, please don’t commit suicide,” he said in the video. “I asked her, ‘Did you order this to commit suicide?’ She said no, but I told her not to lie. If it was really for rats, she could have ordered it earlier in the evening or even the next day. Why order it at midnight?”

The delivery agent said he convinced the woman to cancel the order before leaving. “Today, I feel like I really accomplished something big in my life,” he added.

Netizens Hail Humane Act

The video has since gone viral, with social media users praising the delivery agent’s presence of mind and empathy.

One user commented, “That’s nice good presence of mind.” Another wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

A third said, “That’s not just a delivery guy, that’s a guardian angel in a green jacket. Humanity over protocol. Salute to his empathy.”