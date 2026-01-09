 'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat Poison At Midnight After Suspecting Woman In Distress | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat Poison At Midnight After Suspecting Woman In Distress | VIDEO

'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat Poison At Midnight After Suspecting Woman In Distress | VIDEO

A Blinkit delivery agent refused to deliver rat poison to a woman after suspecting she was in distress late at night. Hearing her cry and sensing suicidal intent, he convinced her to cancel the order. His actions, captured in a viral video, have drawn widespread praise online, with netizens hailing his empathy, presence of mind and life-saving intervention.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 10:41 AM IST
article-image
A Blinkit delivery agent’s presence of mind and empathy at midnight helped prevent a tragedy after he refused to deliver rat poison to a distressed woman, earning widespread praise online. | X/@AAPforNewIndia

Chennai: A Blinkit delivery agent refused to hand over rat poison to a crying woman after suspecting suicidal intent and convincing her to cancel the order an act that may have saved her life in Tamil Nadu.

Delivery Agent Senses Distress

In a now-viral video widely shared on social media, the Blinkit delivery agent recounted how he sensed something was wrong while speaking to the woman over the phone. He said he heard her crying and became concerned even before reaching her location.

Refused to Deliver Rat Poison

FPJ Shorts
Trump's $2.1 Trillion Tariff Gamble Faces Supreme Court Verdict Today, A Landmark Ruling Could Reshape U.S. Trade Policy
Trump's $2.1 Trillion Tariff Gamble Faces Supreme Court Verdict Today, A Landmark Ruling Could Reshape U.S. Trade Policy
Cold Wave Warning: North India Faces Severe Weather Conditions; IMD Issues Fog Alert| Here's To Know Full Forecast
Cold Wave Warning: North India Faces Severe Weather Conditions; IMD Issues Fog Alert| Here's To Know Full Forecast
CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam
CBI Arrests Vodafone Area Sales Manager In Bulk SIM Phishing Scam
Bombay High Court Stays Navi Mumbai Civic Poll In Ward 17A After BJP Candidate’s Nomination Rejected Illegally
Bombay High Court Stays Navi Mumbai Civic Poll In Ward 17A After BJP Candidate’s Nomination Rejected Illegally

According to the delivery agent, he arrived to find the woman visibly distressed and refused to hand over the three packets of rat poison she had ordered. He questioned her intent and urged her not to take any extreme step.

“No matter what problem you have, please don’t commit suicide,” he said in the video. “I asked her, ‘Did you order this to commit suicide?’ She said no, but I told her not to lie. If it was really for rats, she could have ordered it earlier in the evening or even the next day. Why order it at midnight?”

The delivery agent said he convinced the woman to cancel the order before leaving. “Today, I feel like I really accomplished something big in my life,” he added.

Netizens Hail Humane Act

The video has since gone viral, with social media users praising the delivery agent’s presence of mind and empathy.

One user commented, “That’s nice good presence of mind.” Another wrote, “Not all heroes wear capes.”

A third said, “That’s not just a delivery guy, that’s a guardian angel in a green jacket. Humanity over protocol. Salute to his empathy.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or feeling overwhelmed, help is available.

If you or someone you know is struggling or feeling overwhelmed, help is available. | Reach out to a trusted person or contact a suicide prevention helpline in your area seeking support can save a life

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat...

'Today I Feel I Have Accomplished Something...': Blinkit Delivery Agent Refuses To Deliver Rat...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena UBT Candidate Sana Haji Halim Khan Sparks Major Row Over Altered 'Jai Shri...

Viral VIDEO Shows Shreyas Iyer Hitting Short Ball For Massive Six After Serious Blow To Helmet On...

Viral VIDEO Shows Shreyas Iyer Hitting Short Ball For Massive Six After Serious Blow To Helmet On...

MP News: School-Going Boy Narrowly Escapes Attack By Over A Dozen Pet Dogs In Gwalior; Incident...

MP News: School-Going Boy Narrowly Escapes Attack By Over A Dozen Pet Dogs In Gwalior; Incident...

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...

Tiger Cub Wanders Into Ranthambore Fort Parking Area; Tourists Reverse Vehicles For Safety - Watch...