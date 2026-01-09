 Heroic! WB Civic Volunteer Dives Into Ganges, Rescues Woman Sinking At Barrackpore Ferry Ghat; Video Goes Viral
Heroic! WB Civic Volunteer Dives Into Ganges, Rescues Woman Sinking At Barrackpore Ferry Ghat; Video Goes Viral

A middle-aged woman slipped into the Ganges at Barrackpore ferry ghat on December 17. Civic Volunteer Goraksha Dikshit acted swiftly, securing a rope and diving into the strong currents to rescue her after she sank about three feet. CCTV footage of the dramatic rescue went viral, earning widespread praise for the volunteer’s bravery, presence of mind, and quick thinking.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 11:53 AM IST
Brave civic volunteer Goraksha Dikshit dives into the Ganges at Barrackpore ferry ghat to save a woman who sank three feet | X/@WBPolice

Barrackpore: A middle-aged woman slipped into the Ganges at the Barrackpore ferry ghat on December 17. CCTV footage of the woman slipping into the Ganges and being rescued by a brave volunteer present at the spot was shared by the West Bengal Police's X handle.

The Brave Volunteer Rescues The Woman

In the video, it shows the crowded Barrackpore ferry ghat. Seconds into the video, a woman is seen slipping into the Ganges while trying to board near the edge. Visibly panicked, bystanders are seen walking and offering their help. Panic spreads as they rush towards her and try to rescue her. By then, the woman had sunk about three feet underwater.

Meanwhile, Civic Volunteer Goraksha Dikshit reacts very instinctively. He quickly secures a rope and dives into the strong currents. He locates the submerged woman and pulls her to safety, while onlookers assist in bringing her back onto the ghat.

In the continued video, the woman is seen thanking the volunteer for saving her life and recounting the terrifying ordeal. Goraksha Dikshit, modest about his actions, emphasized the importance of swift thinking and courage during emergencies.

Senior Police Official Applauds Volunteer

A senior police officer in the video also praised the volunteer and highlighted the recent formation of specialized diver teams in Barrackpore Police, comprising 21 trained members across divisions. The officer said such training ensures better preparedness for water rescues in flood-prone areas.

