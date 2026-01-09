Cold Wave Warning: North India Faces Severe Weather Conditions; IMD Issues Fog Alert| Here's To Know Full Forecast

Cold Wave Warning | ANI

Delhi: North India is currently experiencing a severe cold wave; as a result, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued cold wave and fog warnings across numerous parts of India, including Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The drop in temperatures has been accompanied by dense fog, which is significantly impacting visibility and transportation across many regions. This weather phenomenon has created challenges for daily commuters, especially for those relying on road and rail travel.

#WATCH | Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh: Cold wave grips Kangra. Streets are empty as people shelter inside their homes. Dense fog and cold winds envelop the valley. pic.twitter.com/ULEDfCEknU — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

Weather update

According to IMD, dense to very dense fog is likely to affect parts of north and northwest India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and parts of Bihar. Reduced visibility during early morning and late-night hours may disrupt road, rail, and air traffic. Commuters are advised to drive cautiously, use fog lights, and stay updated with travel advisories.

#WATCH | Guwahati: Assam wakes up to a layer of fog as cold wave grips the city. pic.twitter.com/b9Nv3AY5Xt — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

IMD advisory

As this cold wave stretches across North India, it underlines the importance of preparedness against extreme weather conditions. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and adhere to safety guidelines provided by the IMD. With continuous updates expected, staying vigilant will be key in navigating this severe weather situation. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to protect crops from frost damage, particularly in vulnerable agricultural belts.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: As temperature drops, cold wave continues to grip the Kashmir valley.



(Visuals from Dal Lake)



A tourist, Ankur Soni, says, "It is very cold here. I have seen frozen Dal Lake for the first time... People should visit here..." pic.twitter.com/xR6rBrka7q — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2026

Cold wave in other regions

A severe cold wave continues to affect several parts of North India, bringing temperatures well below normal. The weather department said that Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh are also likely to experience icy winds blowing from the Himalayas, resulting in chilly mornings and sharp nighttime drops.