Dhurandhar Box Office Report Day 13: Ranveer Singh's Film Sees Slight Dip On Second Wednesday, Total Crosses ₹437 Crore

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the Indian box office, even as the film witnessed a marginal drop in collections on its second Wednesday (December 17). On Day 13, the Aditya Dhar-directorial earned an estimated Rs 25.50 crore (India net) across all languages, taking its total domestic collection to an impressive Rs 437.25 crore.

After a powerful first 12-day run, Dhurandhar had already amassed around Rs 411.75 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, the slight dip on Day 13 comes after the film collected approximately Rs 30.5 crore on Day 12, indicating a natural mid-week slowdown following sustained high numbers over nearly two weeks.

Despite this decline, the film’s overall performance remains extremely robust, especially considering it has already crossed the Rs 400 crore milestone in the domestic market.

Dhurandhar recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.28 per cent, which is considered solid for a film in its second week. The numbers were supported by decent footfalls during evening and night shows, particularly in metropolitan cities and key mass belts, where Ranveer enjoys a strong fan following.

Trade analysts note that Dhurandhar has benefited from positive word of mouth, large-scale action, and Ranveer's performance, all of which have helped the film maintain momentum well beyond its opening week. The film’s ability to post strong weekday numbers is being seen as a clear indicator of audience acceptance and repeat value.

With no major new releases posing a serious threat at the box office this week, Dhurandhar is expected to continue its steady run in the coming days. While collections may fluctuate during weekdays, the film is likely to witness another jump over the upcoming weekend, pushing its overall tally even higher.

At its current pace, Dhurandhar is firmly positioned among the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year. All eyes are now on how quickly it moves towards the Rs 450 crore mark and whether it can sustain momentum in its third week.

Dhurandhar also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon and others.