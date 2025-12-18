Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

Emily in Paris Season 5 Ending | Netflix

Will fan-favorite couple Emily and Gabriel reunite? Netflix has just released all episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5, and the season finale hints at the possibility of yet another season.

Emily in Paris Season 5 ends with Emily and Marcello parting ways. Meanwhile, Nico and Mindy are engaged, but tensions arise between Mindy and Alfie, who is clearly unhappy about her engagement. Alfie tells Mindy, "I think you are making a big mistake." Emily senses something is brewing between them, and when she asks Mindy if she has feelings for Alfie, Mindy admits that she does.

Upon returning to Agence Grateau, Emily discovers that Jane has been brought in as the equity partner of the company. Therefore, the things are about to get changed in the company. At the same time, Gabriel gets a week off in Greece. Sylvie informs him of Emily's return, prompting him to write a postcard inviting Emily to meet him in Greece. The season concludes with the story poised for a potential next chapter.

Will There Be Emily in Paris Season 6?

The way Emily in Paris Season 5 has ended it seems that there is more to the storyline. In the next season (if it gets renewed), we might see Emily and Gabriel's romance in Greence. So far, Netflix has not made an official announcement about the renewal of Emily in Paris Season 6. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Emily in Paris Season 5 has a total of 10 episodes in it. All the episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).