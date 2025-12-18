 Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene
Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Emily & Gabriel's Love Story On Way? Know What Happens In The Last Scene

The ending of Emily in Paris Season 5 hints at more to come, possibly exploring Emily and Gabriel's romance in Greece. Netflix has not yet announced whether Season 6 will be renewed.

Anamika Bharti
Updated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Emily in Paris Season 5 Ending | Netflix

Will fan-favorite couple Emily and Gabriel reunite? Netflix has just released all episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5, and the season finale hints at the possibility of yet another season.

Emily in Paris Season 5 ends with Emily and Marcello parting ways. Meanwhile, Nico and Mindy are engaged, but tensions arise between Mindy and Alfie, who is clearly unhappy about her engagement. Alfie tells Mindy, "I think you are making a big mistake." Emily senses something is brewing between them, and when she asks Mindy if she has feelings for Alfie, Mindy admits that she does.

The way Emily in Paris Season 5 has ended it seems that there is more to the storyline. In the next season (if it gets renewed), we might see Emily and Gabriel's romance in Greence. So far, Netflix has not made an official announcement about the renewal of Emily in Paris Season 6. Let us further wait for the official announcement.

Emily in Paris Season 5 has a total of 10 episodes in it. All the episodes are currently available to stream on Netflix (with a subscription plan).

