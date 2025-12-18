 Bha Bha Ba X (Twitter) Review: Dileep's First Film After Being Acquitted In Assault Case Released; Netizens Praise Mohanlal's Cameo
Actor Dileep starrer Malayalam film Bha Bha Ba has hit the big screens today (December 18, 2025). The movie is directed by Dhananjay Shankar, and Mohanlal has a cameo in it. Many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter). Well, netizens have given a mixed response to the movie, but they are praising Mohanlal's cameo.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:47 PM IST
Bha Bha Ba X Review | Instagram

Malayalam actor Dileep have been making it to the headlines for the past few years because of the assault case that he was involved in. A few days ago, he was acquitted in the case, and now, his movie Bha Bha Ba has hit the big screens today (December 18, 2025). The movie is directed by Dhananjay Shankar, and Mohanlal has a cameo in it. Many people have already watched the film, and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "This movie runs purely on entertainment, not logic. If you’re here to switch off your brain and just enjoy the ride, it works. If you’re searching for logic or realism, better skip it. 🎬🍿 #GBU version of #Dileep and #Mohanlal (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Better Than Expected... First Half Was Top Pure Entertainer 👌🏻🔥Towards The Climax Bha Bha Bhaa... 🚶🏻‍♂️😑 L Intro Was 🔥😭Literally Kathichu🔥🔥 His Climax Portions Could Have Been Better 🙌🏻Overall a Good Theatre experience (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#BhaBhaBa is eccentric, over the top n pure madness! #DhananjayShankar has cooked a fun entertainer!#Dilieep is in fantastic form! Interval sequence is pure madness! Then there is the 20 min cameo from the OG #Lalettan @Mohanlal 🔥 Blast! Packed theatre experience #Azhinjattam (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

So, netizens have given a mixed response to the film. But, everyone is praising Mohanlal's cameo.

Bha Bha Ba Box Office Collection Day 1

Bha Bha Ba is expected to take a decent opening at the box office. As per early estimates, the movie might collect around Rs. 5-7 crore on its day one.

Dileep's last film Prince and Family had also done well at the box office. So, let's wait and watch what response Bha Bha Ba will get.

