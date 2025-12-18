 Nidhhi Agerwal Mobbing Incident: Police Register Suo Motu Case Against Hyderabad's Lulu Mall & Event Organisers
The event, which was held at Lulu Mall, drew a massive crowd of fans, leading to chaos and a serious breach of security. KPHB Inspector S Rajashekar Reddy confirmed that the organisers didn't obtain prior permission to conduct the programme. Videos show Nidhhi Agerwal being surrounded by fans despite the presence of security personnel. The situation worsened as people pushed closer to her vehicle

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, December 18, 2025, 03:58 PM IST
article-image

The Kukatpally Housing Board (KPHB) police have reportedly registered a suo motu case against the management of Lulu Mall and the organisers of a promotional event following the mobbing of actor Nidhhi Agerwal during a song launch for her upcoming film The Raja Saab in Hyderabad. The case was filed on Thursday, December 18, 2025, a day after the incident triggered outrage on social media.

According to the police, the event, which was held at Lulu Mall, drew a massive crowd of fans, leading to chaos and a serious breach of security.

Videos of the incident that have since gone viral show Nidhhi Agerwal struggling to navigate through a dense crowd as fans surrounded her in an attempt to take photographs and interact with her. The actress appears visibly distressed in the footage, with her personal space repeatedly violated as she tried to reach her car.

According to a report in The Hindu, KPHB Inspector S Rajashekar Reddy confirmed that the organisers had failed to obtain prior permission to conduct the programme.

“A case is being registered against the mall management and the event organisers for holding the programme without permission,” he said. The police have reportedly initiated an investigation to identify lapses in crowd control and security arrangements and to determine accountability.

The viral video shows Nidhhi being surrounded by fans despite the presence of security personnel. The situation worsened as people pushed closer to her vehicle, making it difficult for her to enter the car. After several tense moments, the actress finally managed to get inside, visibly shaken by the experience. In the clip, she is heard saying, “Oh my God. What the hell was that?” once she stepped inside the car.

As of now, neither Nidhhi nor the makers of The Raja Saab have issued an official statement regarding the incident.

Nidhhi began her acting career in Bollywood with Munna Michael, opposite Tiger Shroff, before moving to South cinema, where she established herself with films such as iSmart Shankar, Eeswaran, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas in the lead role and is slated for release on January 9, 2025.

