 US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUS Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH

US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH

Nick, known on TikTok as @thenicklifts, decorated his $100,000 Chevrolet Corvette with more than 2,500 Christmas lights as part of his festive celebrations. In a video that has now garnered massive attention online, Nick showed the painstaking process of transforming his sleek sports car into a glowing holiday spectacle.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH | X @supercarblondie

A Massachusetts man has gone viral after giving his luxury sports car an over-the-top Christmas makeover, only to later realise it could land him in trouble with traffic laws.

Nick, known on TikTok as @thenicklifts, decorated his $100,000 Chevrolet Corvette with more than 2,500 Christmas lights as part of his festive celebrations. In a video that has now garnered massive attention online, Nick showed the painstaking process of transforming his sleek sports car into a glowing holiday spectacle.

According to Nick, the installation took over nine hours, with the lights taped onto the car using green strips. While the setup drew criticism during the daytime, when the tape was clearly visible and the car looked “DIY” to many, opinions changed dramatically after sunset. Once lit up, the Corvette turned into a vibrant, moving display of colourful lights, impressing passersby and viewers online.

Despite the mixed reactions, Nick brushed off the criticism, saying the car looks far better at night and describing its glowing appearance as having a “lowkey aura.” However, aesthetics were not his biggest concern.

FPJ Shorts
US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH
US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH
Mother Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar On Behalf Of Her Braveheart 8-Year-Old Girl Vyoma Priya, Who Died Saving Boy
Mother Receives PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar On Behalf Of Her Braveheart 8-Year-Old Girl Vyoma Priya, Who Died Saving Boy
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death
Aligarh Muslim University Campus Killing: CCTV Footage Shows Assailants Kept Shooting Into Teacher’s Head Even After His Death
Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Year High, Here's What’s Driving The Stunning Rally?
Hindustan Copper Shares Hit 15-Year High, Here's What’s Driving The Stunning Rally?

Soon after posting the video, Nick realised his festive modification may violate Massachusetts traffic laws. State regulations prohibit vehicles from displaying flashing, rotating, or oscillating lights, except for authorised emergency or service vehicles such as police cars and ambulances. With thousands of blinking Christmas lights wrapped around his Corvette, the car appears to fall into a legal grey area.

Read Also
Kochi's 80-Foot-Tall Natural Christmas Tree Decks Up For Year-End Light Show; Spectacular Visuals...
article-image

In another incident, a driver turned his luxurious BMW car into a christmas set up. Later he was also seen ramming his car on to the road.

While Nick hasn’t confirmed whether he faced any official action, the revelation sparked debate online about road safety, distractions for other drivers, and where to draw the line between festive fun and traffic violations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It...

US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It...

Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas Celebration With The Kapoors; Actress Wowed In A ₹28,000 Red Saree...

Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas Celebration With The Kapoors; Actress Wowed In A ₹28,000 Red Saree...

'You Are A Spoiled Brat, Deserves Slap': Kolkata Cab Driver Gives Reality Check To Heavily Drunk...

'You Are A Spoiled Brat, Deserves Slap': Kolkata Cab Driver Gives Reality Check To Heavily Drunk...

Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In...

Caught On Cam: Egyptian Man Tries To Forcefully Kiss Russian YouTuber In China, Grabs Her By Neck In...

Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley

Check Out China's Breathtaking Glass Skywalk That Is Suspended 140 Meters Above A Mountain Valley