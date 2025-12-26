US Man Decorates His Luxurious Sports Car Worth $100K With 2500 Christmas Lights, Later Realises It Violates Traffic Rules | WATCH | X @supercarblondie

A Massachusetts man has gone viral after giving his luxury sports car an over-the-top Christmas makeover, only to later realise it could land him in trouble with traffic laws.

Nick, known on TikTok as @thenicklifts, decorated his $100,000 Chevrolet Corvette with more than 2,500 Christmas lights as part of his festive celebrations. In a video that has now garnered massive attention online, Nick showed the painstaking process of transforming his sleek sports car into a glowing holiday spectacle.

According to Nick, the installation took over nine hours, with the lights taped onto the car using green strips. While the setup drew criticism during the daytime, when the tape was clearly visible and the car looked “DIY” to many, opinions changed dramatically after sunset. Once lit up, the Corvette turned into a vibrant, moving display of colourful lights, impressing passersby and viewers online.

Despite the mixed reactions, Nick brushed off the criticism, saying the car looks far better at night and describing its glowing appearance as having a “lowkey aura.” However, aesthetics were not his biggest concern.

Soon after posting the video, Nick realised his festive modification may violate Massachusetts traffic laws. State regulations prohibit vehicles from displaying flashing, rotating, or oscillating lights, except for authorised emergency or service vehicles such as police cars and ambulances. With thousands of blinking Christmas lights wrapped around his Corvette, the car appears to fall into a legal grey area.

In another incident, a driver turned his luxurious BMW car into a christmas set up. Later he was also seen ramming his car on to the road.

While Nick hasn’t confirmed whether he faced any official action, the revelation sparked debate online about road safety, distractions for other drivers, and where to draw the line between festive fun and traffic violations.