Kochi's 80-Foot-Tall Natural Christmas Tree Decks Up For Year-End Light Show; Spectacular Visuals Inside | Instagram @fortkochi_live

Fort Kochi once again turned into a festive spectacle this Christmas as its iconic 80-foot-tall natural Christmas tree was illuminated on December 25, drawing thousands of visitors to the Veli Ground. Estimated to be nearly 200 years old, the massive rain tree has, over the years, become one of Kerala’s most cherished symbols of Christmas celebrations.

Located on a sprawling five-acre ground, the towering tree was officially lit on Christmas evening and will continue to glow daily from around 6:45 pm until midnight, welcoming visitors until the early hours of January 1. The event, popularly known as the Big Tree Festival, is open to all and has emerged as a major year-end attraction for families and tourists alike.

WATCH VIDEO:

The tree has been transformed into a dazzling visual with nearly 1,800 strings of lights, over one lakh bulbs, two giant stars, including a handcrafted neon star, and around 50 illuminated, dancing light balls. Each year, the organisers choose a unique colour theme, which is kept under wraps until Christmas evening, adding an element of surprise to the celebrations.

According to Sanoj PS, president of the Knights United Sports Club, which has been spearheading the decorations, families form the largest share of the crowd. “People come not just for the lights, but for the experience and the sense of togetherness,” Sanoj said.

What makes the Fort Kochi Christmas tree truly special is its community-driven spirit. The tradition began about 25 years ago as a modest effort by local youngsters who played cricket in the area and decided to decorate the giant tree during Christmas. Over time, members from various local clubs came together, and in 2010, they formally established the Knights United Sports Club to carry forward the tradition.

Despite receiving sponsorship offers over the years, the club has consistently declined them to preserve the local and grassroots nature of the event. The decorations are funded entirely through contributions from residents, club members, and well-wishers.

The celebrations extend beyond the lighting ceremony. On December 23, the venue hosted a DJ night featuring DJ Savyo, while Christmas Day saw a Chanda Mela percussion performance by differently-abled children, adding a meaningful cultural dimension to the festivities. All events are free to attend.

With an estimated footfall of nearly 50,000 people every evening, the police have deployed personnel to ensure crowd management and safety. As the lights shimmer against the night sky, Fort Kochi’s towering Christmas tree once again stands as a glowing example of how tradition, community effort, and festive joy can come together to create something truly magical.