 Inside Alia Bhatt's Christmas Celebration With The Kapoors; Actress Wowed In A ₹28,000 Red Saree Dress
Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas 2025 with the Kapoor and Bhatt families in an intimate gathering. She turned heads in a modern red mule saree dress from 431-88, priced at Rs 28,000. Crafted in stretch jersey, the backless outfit featured elegant ruching and pleats, styled with minimal jewellery and soft pink makeup.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Alia Bhatt’s Christmas this year was rooted in warmth, togetherness, and understated glamour. The actor spent December 25 surrounded by loved ones as the Kapoor and Bhatt families came together for an intimate Christmas celebration. Pictures from the gathering captured heartfelt moments with husband Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha, sister Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Samara, making the celebration feel personal and picture-perfect.

A modern take on festive red

While the family moments won hearts, it was Alia Bhatt’s striking red outfit that quietly stole the spotlight. Known for blending elegance with contemporary fashion, Alia opted for a mule saree dress from designer label 431-88. The ensemble, part of the brand’s Sexy Santa collection, was priced at approximately Rs 28,000 and showcased a modern reinterpretation of the traditional saree.

Inside Alia Bhatt’s saree dress look

Crafted from fluid stretch jersey fabric, the pre-stitched saree dress was designed to drape effortlessly while sculpting the body. The backless silhouette highlighted Alia’s refined style, while a subtle keyhole detail on the side added a touch of drama. Soft ruching along the waist flowed seamlessly into structured pleats, creating a balance between movement and form.

The rich red hue elevated the festive mood, making the outfit ideal for evening celebrations, weddings, and holiday soirees. Designed for the modern woman, the saree dress emphasised comfort without compromising on sophistication, something Alia Bhatt consistently champions through her fashion choices.

Minimal styling, maximum impact

Keeping the focus firmly on the outfit, Alia styled her look with minimal jewellery. simple stud earrings and delicate rings. Her hair was pulled back into a neat half ponytail, adding to the clean, contemporary aesthetic. For makeup, she chose a soft monochromatic palette in pink tones, enhancing her natural features without overpowering the look.

Alia Bhatt’s Christmas 2025 celebration was a seamless blend of family bonding and effortless style. From cozy moments with her daughter Raha to twinning festive vibes with the Kapoor-Bhatt clan, the actor proved once again that modern elegance doesn’t need excess.

