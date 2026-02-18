 ‘Depression, Suicidal Thoughts’: Pediatrician Lists Side Effects Of The Mounjaro, Ozempic & Other Weight Loss Drugs | Watch
‘Depression, Suicidal Thoughts’: Pediatrician Lists Side Effects Of The Mounjaro, Ozempic & Other Weight Loss Drugs | Watch

Weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro are trending, but paediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh warns against unsupervised use. She highlights risks such as drops in blood sugar and pressure and mental health effects from appetite suppression, including depression or suicidal thoughts. Experts stress prescriptions should follow medical evaluation, with sustainable diet and lifestyle changes.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:45 AM IST
article-image
‘Depression, Suicidal Thoughts’: Pediatrician Lists Side Effects Of The Mounjaro, Ozempic & Other Weight Loss Drugs | Watch | canva

Weight loss medications such as Mounjaro and Ozempic are rapidly gaining popularity, with many influencers and individuals turning to these treatments for quick and visible results. However, health experts are raising concerns about their potential risks and warning people against using them without proper medical guidance.

Popular paediatrician Dr. Sivaranjani Santosh, known for her strong social media presence and health awareness content, recently spoke about the darker side of these trending weight loss drugs in a video that is now circulating online. She explained that while the medications may appear effective, they can lead to serious side effects if not used appropriately.

WATCH VIDEO:

According to the doctor, sudden drops in blood glucose and blood pressure are among the possible complications associated with these drugs. She also mentioned a rare but serious eye condition called NAION (Non-Arteritic Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy), which can potentially cause vision loss. She advised that symptoms such as blurred vision or dark spots should never be ignored and require immediate medical attention.

Dr. Santosh further highlighted the mental health impact that may arise from appetite suppression caused by these medications. She explained that not being able to eat preferred foods or experiencing drastic dietary changes can affect mood and emotional well-being, potentially leading to depression or even suicidal thoughts in some cases. Because of these risks, she emphasised that such drugs are generally contraindicated for people already diagnosed with depression.

She strongly cautioned that medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic should only be prescribed by qualified doctors who understand a patient’s medical history and health condition. As these treatments continue to trend, experts stress that safe weight management should always involve professional supervision, balanced nutrition, and sustainable lifestyle changes rather than relying solely on medication.

