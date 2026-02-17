Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details

By: Rutunjay Dole | February 17, 2026
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan recently posted a health update which he thinks was nearly 'impossible' to achieve.
Instagram @HrithikRoshan
The War 2 actor recently visited an unique eye-clinic in Washington, USA, where he spent 5 days training the "muscles" of his eyes.
Hrithik shared that his eye doctor told him that he cannot reverse his eye-lens' number years ago.
Proving it wrong, Hrithik delightedly shared that his 'number went down by half' after this treatment.
Roshan said, that his previous doctor laughed at him for asking wayouts to decrease eye number, but has successfully achieved his years long goal.
In the pictures he shared on his Instagram handle, Hrithik can be seen performing exercise under observation of specialists.