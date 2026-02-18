 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Playdate At The Bluff LA Premiere: Bollywood Actress Wows In Armour-Inspired Mocha Look
Global actress Priyanka Chopra with husband-singer Nick Jonas attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Bluff on February 17. Priyanka stunned in a mocha, armour-inspired leather corset with a draped skirt, while Nick complemented her in an olive-brown tweed suit and caramel shirt, creating a coordinated, earthy-toned red-carpet moment.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at The Bluff premiere in LA | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@priyankaonline)

Global IT couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clearly know how to turn a red carpet event into their own date night. The power duo sashayed down the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Prime Video's The Bluff on February 17, arriving hand-in-hand in coordinated earthy tones, with Priyanka delivering a look that felt straight out of a warrior movie.

Priyanka's warrior-chic moment

Serving as both actor and producer on The Bluff, Priyanka chose an ensemble that reflected the film's gritty intensity. She stepped onto the carpet in a deep mocha, armour-inspired look in a sculpted leather corset.

The structured bodice, panelled to contour her waist, had a striking, battle-ready aesthetic, complete with a dramatic slash-like detail across the chest that added raw edge and drama. The high neckline, paired with a diamond and metallic choker-style bold necklace, amplified the mediaeval, warrior-coded vibe.

article-image

Softening the strong lines of the corset was a fluid, asymmetrically draped skirt in a matching cocoa hue, featuring gentle gathers and a thigh-high slit. The Bollywood actress completed the monochromatic palette with chocolate brown open-toe stilettos, while silver jewellery added a cool-toned contrast to the warmth of the leather.

Priyanka's makeup stayed understated with rosy cheeks, warm neutral tones, and a rose-nude lip, while her hair was styled in effortless beach waves.

Nick’s polished elegance

Nick took a more understated route, allowing Priyanka's bold look to shine while still holding his own sartorially. He opted for an olive-brown tweed blazer layered over a caramel-toned shirt and paired with coordinated trousers and sleek black leather boots.

The subtle texture of the tweed and the autumnal colour tone tied in beautifully with Priyanka's mocha palette, creating a cohesive and runway-worthy couple couture moment.

