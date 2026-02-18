 Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleIsha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch

Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch

Businesswoman Isha Ambani attended the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event in Mumbai wearing a saree-inspired white haute couture gown from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She styled the look with statement diamond chandelier earrings, bold rings and soft glam makeup, making it one of the evening’s standout fashion moments.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
article-image
Isha Ambani at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Yogesh Shah)

Isha Ambani has been shelling out major couture moments, and her latest appearance in Mumbai only raised the bar higher. Stepping out for the star-studded Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event on February 17, the businesswoman delivered a masterclass in blending global haute couture with unmistakable Indian sensibility.

The soirée saw a glittering guest list of film stars, fashion insiders and sporting icons, but Isha's look ensured all eyes stayed firmly on her.

Decoding Isha's Chanel moment

For the glamorous evening, Isha chose an ethereal all-white creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture collection of Chanel. The gown beautifully channelled a saree-inspired silhouette with Grecian undertones, marrying Parisian craftsmanship with desi draping.

FPJ Shorts
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
Maharashtra Govt Formally Withdraws 5% Muslim Quota Granted Under 2014 Ordinance; Know Why?
Maharashtra Govt Formally Withdraws 5% Muslim Quota Granted Under 2014 Ordinance; Know Why?
'Agar Woh Sudhar Jaaye...': Sunita Ahuja Reveals If She Will Forgive Her Husband Govinda
'Agar Woh Sudhar Jaaye...': Sunita Ahuja Reveals If She Will Forgive Her Husband Govinda
‘Over 2.5 Lakh At AI Summit In Delhi On Day 2, Most Under 30’: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says India’s Future Looks Promising
‘Over 2.5 Lakh At AI Summit In Delhi On Day 2, Most Under 30’: Ashwini Vaishnaw Says India’s Future Looks Promising
Read Also
Queen Rania al-Abdullah At The Ambani Residence In Mumbai; Nita, Isha, Shloka & Radhika Add Fashion...
article-image

Made in a soft ballet white hue, a subtle nod to founder Gabrielle Chanel's love for delicate pastels, the ensemble featured textured criss-cross detailing across the fabric. The bodice was artfully draped and pleated to reflect the fluid fall of a saree pallu, adorned with a sheer embroidered panel, intricate threadwork and delicate silver accents. The gown flowed into a sweeping floor-length skirt, complete with a daring thigh-high slit that added drama to the elegant moment.

After making recent headlines in emeralds, Isha switched to diamonds in chandelier earrings adorned with oversized emerald-cut centre stones. She further accessorised with statement diamond rings and silver slingback heels.

Read Also
Isha Ambani's Jaw-Dropping Emerald-Diamond Jewels, Champagne-Gold Lehenga Steals The Show At Mumbai...
article-image

Isha's makeup was equally dreamy with a luminous base, dewy finish, flushed cheeks, muted smoky eyes, defined brows and a glossy brown lip. Her long, glossy hair was styled in a centre parting with soft waves cascading down her shoulders, giving it a red-carpet finish.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army,...
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army,...
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday
Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In Over ₹1 Lakh Pearl-Mirror Lehenga At A Wedding: Check It Out
Rakul Preet Singh Sizzles In Over ₹1 Lakh Pearl-Mirror Lehenga At A Wedding: Check It Out
Macaron Queen & Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her New French Cafe In Mumbai
Macaron Queen & Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra Gives Fans Glimpse Of Her New French Cafe In Mumbai