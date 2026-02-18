Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch

Isha Ambani at Mumbai event | Image Courtesy: Instagram (Yogesh Shah)

Isha Ambani has been shelling out major couture moments, and her latest appearance in Mumbai only raised the bar higher. Stepping out for the star-studded Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event on February 17, the businesswoman delivered a masterclass in blending global haute couture with unmistakable Indian sensibility.

The soirée saw a glittering guest list of film stars, fashion insiders and sporting icons, but Isha's look ensured all eyes stayed firmly on her.

Decoding Isha's Chanel moment

For the glamorous evening, Isha chose an ethereal all-white creation from the Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture collection of Chanel. The gown beautifully channelled a saree-inspired silhouette with Grecian undertones, marrying Parisian craftsmanship with desi draping.

Made in a soft ballet white hue, a subtle nod to founder Gabrielle Chanel's love for delicate pastels, the ensemble featured textured criss-cross detailing across the fabric. The bodice was artfully draped and pleated to reflect the fluid fall of a saree pallu, adorned with a sheer embroidered panel, intricate threadwork and delicate silver accents. The gown flowed into a sweeping floor-length skirt, complete with a daring thigh-high slit that added drama to the elegant moment.

After making recent headlines in emeralds, Isha switched to diamonds in chandelier earrings adorned with oversized emerald-cut centre stones. She further accessorised with statement diamond rings and silver slingback heels.

Isha's makeup was equally dreamy with a luminous base, dewy finish, flushed cheeks, muted smoky eyes, defined brows and a glossy brown lip. Her long, glossy hair was styled in a centre parting with soft waves cascading down her shoulders, giving it a red-carpet finish.

