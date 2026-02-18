 Ambani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleAmbani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion

Ambani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion

Ambani badi bahu Shloka Mehta stunned in an ivory Prada x Swadesh bejewelled gown shared by stylist Diya Mehta Jatia on February 17. The shimmery floor-length dress featured pastel embellishments, a waist cut-out and a dramatic silk train. She completed the look with statement diamond jewellery and soft, glowing glam.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

When it comes to effortless elegance with a modern twist, Ambani badi bahu Shloka Mehta rarely misses. Her latest appearance, shared on February 17 by stylist Diya Mehta Jatia, is proof that she can seamlessly blend international luxury with Indian artistry, all while looking every bit the regal showstopper.

Take a look

Shloka stuns in Prada x Swadesh couture

For the outing, Shloka stepped into an exquisite ivory gown born out of a unique collaboration between Italian luxury house Prada and India's Swadesh initiative. The glocal creation married contemporary couture with subtle Indian sensibilities, resulting in a silhouette that felt both global and rooted.

FPJ Shorts
TN TET 2026 Registration Begins At trb.tn.gov.in; Apply By April 10, Exam On July 4 & 5
TN TET 2026 Registration Begins At trb.tn.gov.in; Apply By April 10, Exam On July 4 & 5
Odisha Gears Up For Matric Exams With QR-Coded Papers, CCTV Surveillance In Place
Odisha Gears Up For Matric Exams With QR-Coded Papers, CCTV Surveillance In Place
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Indian PM Narendra Modi Ahead Of AI Summit Roundtable In Delhi
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Galgotias University Asked To Vacate India AI Impact Summit Expo Over 'Chinese Robot' Row
Read Also
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
article-image

Crafted in a luminous, shimmery fabric, the floor-length ensemble featured a sleeveless design, a scoop neckline, a bold waist cut-out, and intricate silver and pastel-toned embellishments. The true drama, however, unfolded at the back. A luxurious silk extension cascaded into a sweeping train, creating fluid movement and lending the outfit a grand, almost princess-like finish.

Staying true to the Ambani signature of refined opulence, Shloka accessorised with a dazzling diamond necklace paired with coordinating statement earrings, a delicate bracelet and a chic watch.

Read Also
Queen Rania al-Abdullah At The Ambani Residence In Mumbai; Nita, Isha, Shloka & Radhika Add Fashion...
article-image

Her beauty look was equally on point with shimmery eyeshadow, softly smudged liner, mascara-defined lashes, enhanced blushed cheeks, highlighted glow and a soft pink lip. Her hair, styled in gentle curls with a section pinned back, rounded off the look with understated elegance.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ambani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion
Ambani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion
Who Was Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa? Here's To Know Everything About Spiritual Legacy Of The Great...
Who Was Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansa? Here's To Know Everything About Spiritual Legacy Of The Great...
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
Isha Ambani Steps Out In Mumbai In Saree-Inspired Chanel Gown, Massive Diamond Earrings - Watch
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army,...
BTS' J-Hope Donates Over ₹1 Crore For Child Charity On His Birthday: 'My Way To Give Back To Army,...
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday
Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia, UAE Confirm Crescent Sighting, Fasts From Wednesday