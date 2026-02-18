Ambani Badi Bahu Shloka Mehta Rocks Prada x Swadesh's Bejewelled Gown With Indian Fusion

When it comes to effortless elegance with a modern twist, Ambani badi bahu Shloka Mehta rarely misses. Her latest appearance, shared on February 17 by stylist Diya Mehta Jatia, is proof that she can seamlessly blend international luxury with Indian artistry, all while looking every bit the regal showstopper.

Take a look

Shloka stuns in Prada x Swadesh couture

For the outing, Shloka stepped into an exquisite ivory gown born out of a unique collaboration between Italian luxury house Prada and India's Swadesh initiative. The glocal creation married contemporary couture with subtle Indian sensibilities, resulting in a silhouette that felt both global and rooted.

Crafted in a luminous, shimmery fabric, the floor-length ensemble featured a sleeveless design, a scoop neckline, a bold waist cut-out, and intricate silver and pastel-toned embellishments. The true drama, however, unfolded at the back. A luxurious silk extension cascaded into a sweeping train, creating fluid movement and lending the outfit a grand, almost princess-like finish.

Staying true to the Ambani signature of refined opulence, Shloka accessorised with a dazzling diamond necklace paired with coordinating statement earrings, a delicate bracelet and a chic watch.

Her beauty look was equally on point with shimmery eyeshadow, softly smudged liner, mascara-defined lashes, enhanced blushed cheeks, highlighted glow and a soft pink lip. Her hair, styled in gentle curls with a section pinned back, rounded off the look with understated elegance.

Want to take a break from the news? Play our games on game.freepressjournal.in

