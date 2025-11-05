Mumbai Metro 9: MMRDA Drops ₹733-Crore Uttan-Dongri Depot Plan Following Local Opposition

Representative Image | Photo: Twitter Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) scrapped its proposed plan to build a metro car depot for Line 9 at Uttan-Dongri after strong opposition from local residents. Officials confirmed that the authority is now revising its depot strategy for the 11.38-km Dahisar East–Mira Bhayandar corridor.

Under the revised plan, Metro 9’s rakes will instead be housed at the Charkop car depot, which currently serves Metro Lines 2A (Dahisar East–Andheri West) and 7 (Dahisar East–Gundavali). Once the entire Metro 2 corridor, from Dahisar East to Mandale via Bandra Kurla Complex, becomes operational, rakes will shift to the newly developed Mandale depot.

“Respecting public sentiment and environmental concerns, MMRDA has decided not to move ahead with the Uttan-Dongri depot,” a senior official said, as quoted by Hindustan Times. “An alternative plan for managing metro operations and stabling is nearly finalised,” he added.

The Rs 733.24-crore depot project was originally awarded to a joint venture of Rithwik Projects and Soma Enterprise. The plan included a 690-metre test track, stabling and inspection sheds, operations control centre, and substations spread over 59.65 hectares of hilly land. The contract will now be terminated, officials confirmed.

Public Outrage Over Depot

The Metro 9 project, first announced in 2016, has faced multiple delays primarily due to land acquisition disputes and public opposition to depot sites. MMRDA initially identified 32 hectares across Rai, Morva and Murdha villages in Bhayandar, but the proposal was dropped after residents protested against loss of agricultural land and livelihoods.

In 2024, the authority shifted focus to Uttan-Dongri, expanding the planned depot area and extending the route by 5.5 km. However, residents again resisted the plan, citing environmental damage and large-scale tree felling. The project involved cutting or transplanting over 11,000 trees, including 1,406 already approved for removal by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on June 5, ironically, World Environment Day.

The move triggered widespread protests, forcing MMRDA to pause tree-felling on June 21. Local groups petitioned political leaders to preserve the region’s biodiversity, eventually prompting the agency to shelve the project altogether. A formal nod from the MMRDA’s executive committee and governing authority is still awaited, but officials said the withdrawal is effectively final.

Passenger Services Likely To Begin By Year-end

Passenger services on a section of Metro 9, from Dahisar East to Kashigaon, are expected to begin by December 2025, with the remaining stretch opening within a year. Trial runs are currently being conducted using trains ferried from the Charkop depot. Meanwhile, MMRDA continues to plan depots for other upcoming corridors, including Kanjurmarg for Metro Line 6 and Mogharpada on Ghodbunder Road for Lines 4 and 4A.

