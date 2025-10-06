'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik | X - @PratapSarnaik

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has instructed officials to ensure that Mumbai Metro Line 9 begins operations by December 15, followed by Metro Line 4 by December 31. The directives were issued during a high-level review meeting held at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) office on Monday.

Metro Lines 9 and 4 to Boost Connectivity

Metro Line 9, an extension of Metro Line 7, runs from Dahisar East to Mira-Bhayander, aimed at improving suburban connectivity in northern Mumbai. Metro Line 4, a fully elevated corridor, will link Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane, significantly reducing travel time between the two cities.

High-Level Review Meeting at MMRDA

The meeting was attended by MMRDA Additional Commissioner Ashwinikumar Mudgal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, and Mira-Bhayander Municipal Commissioner Radha Binod Sharma, along with other senior officials. The session focused on expediting key infrastructure works in Thane and Mira-Bhayander, two rapidly developing regions within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Road Projects to be Completed by December 31

Among the major projects reviewed was the 10.32-kilometre concretization of the service road from Kapurbawdi to Gaimukh along Ghodbunder Road. Minister Sarnaik directed that the work be completed by December 31. He also called for accelerating the completion of internal road projects within Thane and Mira-Bhayander, especially the stretch between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue and the Maharana Pratap Statue.

Beautification Plans Under Metro Bridges

To enhance urban aesthetics and prevent encroachments, Sarnaik proposed converting vacant spaces beneath metro bridges into landscaped gardens. Drawing inspiration from the Nagpur Metro model, he suggested that maintenance responsibilities be assigned to private organizations in exchange for advertising rights.

Preserving Cultural Identity Through Metro Station Names

The Minister also recommended naming upcoming metro stations after historic local villages to preserve regional identity and cultural heritage. The initiative aims to blend modern urban development with traditional roots.

Car Sheds Critical for Metro Operations

The review further included updates on the proposed car shed facilities at Dongri and Mogharpada, both crucial for ensuring the operational readiness of the upcoming metro lines.