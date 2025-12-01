Mumbai Local Train Update: Central Railway Services Disrupted, 30-40 Minutes Delay Reported; Commuters Flood X With Complaints

Representational image | File pic

Mumbai: Mumbai’s suburban rail network faced yet another rough start to the week as Central Railway services were delayed by nearly 30 minutes on Monday morning, leaving thousands of office-goers stranded during peak hours. The exact reason behind the widespread disruption was not immediately known, though railway authorities later issued a clarification.

The delays began early in the morning and quickly triggered a chain reaction across multiple services on the Central Line. This resulted in overcrowded platforms, slow-moving trains and mounting frustration among daily commuters who rely heavily on the network for work travel.

Commuters Slam Central Railway Authorities

Irritated passengers took to social media platform X to highlight the situation, tagging senior officials and the Central Railway handle. Many criticised what they described as persistent issues and poor maintenance.

@Central_Railway is not properly maintaining the track and racks also. It is evident from daily delays and mumbra-like incidents. Last night, a Thane-bound train from CSMT was delayed by 51 minutes. Now, how can one explain this? — Hiren Antani (@HirenAntani) December 1, 2025

Isn't the Central Railway administration ashamed??? pic.twitter.com/SktiNvMdNf — Ravsheb Rohinikar Indian 🇮🇳 (@Roninikar) December 1, 2025

One user wrote, “@Central_Railway is not properly maintaining the track and rakes. It is evident from daily delays and incidents like Mumbra. Last night, a Thane-bound train from CSMT was delayed by 51 minutes. How can this be explained?” Another commuter shared a picture showing a train running 56 minutes late and questioned, “Isn’t the Central Railway administration ashamed?”

@drmbct @drmmumbaicr @MumRail @RailwaySeva @srdomcogbbcr @AshwiniVaishnaw

Central Suburban Railway has become a joke that even kids are tired of. Every day there are 20-minute delays on almost every train starting from Badlapur–Ambernath. It’s truly disgusting and frustrating. pic.twitter.com/RQWPYrkArk — ravin kanawade (@ravinkanawade) December 1, 2025

9.29 Badlapur To CSMT of @Central_Railway delay of 24 mins till now.

Don't know at what time it will reach CSMT.

Tragic!

From Badlapur To Vikhroli trains run smoothly from Vikhroli onwards don't know what happens to train.@AshwiniVaishnaw @drmmumbaicr why problem is not solved? pic.twitter.com/2oRHS3ytmp — Nikhil Phadke (@nikhilphadke105) December 1, 2025

Screenshots shared from M-indicator, a widely used local train tracking app, showed several trains on the Central Line running behind schedule, some by more than 30 minutes. A user tagging multiple railway authorities posted, “Central Suburban Railway has become a joke that even kids are tired of. Every day there are 20-minute delays on almost every train from Badlapur–Ambernath. It’s truly frustrating.”

Central Railway Responds To Commuter's Post

In response to the rising complaints and a viral commuter post, Central Railway issued an explanation via X through the Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Coaching), Mumbai Division. “We are committed to maintaining punctuality; however, local trains have been delayed due to issues such as chain pulling and trespassing. These disruptions often create a cascading effect on the overall schedule. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the statement read.

We are committed to maintaining punctuality; however, local train has delayed due to issues such as chain pulling and trespassing. These disruptions often create a cascading effect on overall train schedules. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Sr DOM Coaching, Mumbai-CR (@srdomcogbbcr) December 1, 2025

Despite the clarification, many commuters demanded stronger preventive measures and better communication from railway authorities, pointing out that Monday’s issues have become part of a recurring pattern rather than an isolated event. With Mumbai’s local trains serving as the city’s lifeline, passengers are hoping for improved punctuality and more reliable weekday operations in the coming days.

