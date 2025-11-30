Mumbai Local Train Update: After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route

After 6-Year Wait, Western Railway To Introduce 15-Car Locals On Virar–Dahanu Route | File Pic (Representative Image)

After a struggle of more than six years, the Virar–Dahanu Passengers Association has finally received a long-awaited dose of relief. Western Railway, in its upcoming timetable, has decided to introduce 15-car suburban services between Virar and Dahanu Road — a development that promises to transform the daily travel experience for thousands of commuters on the extended Western line.

According to officials, the new 15-car locals are likely to operate as fast services between Churchgate and Virar, reducing travel time and easing the severe crowding that passengers face during peak hours. Although the exact number of services and the detailed timetable are yet to be announced, sources indicate that four to six 15-car trains may be rolled out in the initial phase.

The upgrade is expected to bring immediate relief to an enormous commuter base. In 2020–21, the combined average daily footfall across Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Vangaon, and Dahanu Road section stood at around one lakh. Today, with the number rising to nearly 2.5 lakh per day, the introduction of higher-capacity trains is poised to directly benefit travellers along the Virar–Dahanu stretch, where overcrowding and limited service frequency remain chronic issues.

For the Virar–Dahanu Passengers Association, this victory is the culmination of years of persistent engagement with the system.

Advocate Prathamesh, leader of the association, expressed gratitude and satisfaction over the breakthrough.

“Since 2018–19, I have been consistently following up with Western Railway, the Chief Minister’s Office, and the district administration—supported by several passengers associations—to highlight the pressing need for higher-capacity suburban services on this route. Over the years, I have submitted multiple letters, presentations, and detailed reports outlining overcrowding concerns and the long-term advantages of introducing 15-car EMUs. I am glad that Western Railway has finally approved this much-needed step. This is a milestone for lakhs of commuters and a major leap forward in ensuring safer, more comfortable, and efficient suburban travel,” he said.

Regular commuter and former Station Consultative Committee member Pratik Patil welcomed the decision but emphasised the need for scale. “Passengers have been demanding 15-car locals for years. The decision is welcome, but it must not remain symbolic. Introducing only one or two services will not solve anything. Western Railway must significantly increase the number of 15-car trains so that daily commuters genuinely benefit,” he remarked.

A senior Railway official also confirmed that, in addition to the new services, construction of the third and fourth railway lines between Virar and Dahanu Road is in an advanced stage. The project, being executed by MRVC, is targeted for completion by the end of the current financial year. Once operational, the additional lines are expected to further enhance capacity, reduce congestion, and improve operational flexibility. Another daily traveller Manoj Patil said, “We desperately needed more services. During peak hours, entering a train is almost impossible. The introduction of 15-car trains will give us much-needed breathing space.”

