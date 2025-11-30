Mumbai News: BMC Street Illumination Project In Colaba

BMC Street Illumination Project In Colaba |

Mumbai: The BMC in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), has launched a LED illumination project targeting the smallest bylanes of slums in Colaba. The project involves the installation of approximately 5,000 LED lighting poles, of which 2,500 have been installed so far, with the remaining installations currently underway.

The project, initiated by Colaba MLA and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, is estimated to cost Rs 8–10 crore.

"This is the first time such a large-scale illumination initiative has been undertaken specifically in Mumbai’s slum areas. Street lighting in slums was a challenge until now in Colaba. We hope that this project is implemented across the city,” said Makarand Narwekar, former BJP Corporator from Colaba.

Read Also BMC Issues Comprehensive 28-Point Guidelines To Control Air Pollution Across Mumbai

Under this initiative, slums such as Ganesh Murti Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Machhimar Nagar, among others, have been illuminated.

“Improved visibility for residents has made daily life easier. The lighting has also improved the safety of residents and helped reduce criminal activities,” said Atul Pujari, resident of Machhimar Nagar.

Narwekar said that the BMC had initially experimented with solar panels for lighting in these areas. However, challenges such as charging inefficiencies due to limited sunlight exposure, issues with battery life, and theft led to reconsideration. The BMC and BEST have now focused on LED street lighting to illuminate these densely populated areas.

"Implementation of this project underscores our commitment to a better Colaba amidst the changing urban landscape. There are many such densely populated slums across the city that require illumination. Therefore, this project can be replicated in other similar areas of Mumbai," Narwekar said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/