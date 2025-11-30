Raj Sabhagruh Wins 2025 Dezeen Award For Best Civic Project |

Mumbai: The Raj Sabhagruh at the Dharampur headquarters of the Sri Rajchandra Mission has won the Dezeen architectural award for 2025 in the 'civic project' category. The awards are given by Dezeen, an architectural magazine in partnership with Bentley.

The building, designed by Serie Architects, has won awards in the past, having been honoured with the 'AR Future Project – Cultural Regeneration Award 2022' by the Architectural Review Magazine.

The Raj Sabhagruh, clad in more than 8,00,000 hand-laid discarded white marble brick, is a 40-metre-tall building - equivalent to the height of a 12-storey building. Spread over an area of 1.65 lakh sq. feet, the building features an huge auditorium, meditation hall, library, multipurpose halls, classrooms, visitor’s auditorium, meet-and-greet area, a museum celebrating the life of Shrimad Rajchandra and a library containing rare Jain texts and manuscripts for spiritual instruction. The auditorium is equipped with three integrated LED screens and cutting-edge audio-video systems. The building is surrounded by a 1.50 lakh sq. feet plaza.

Sri Rajchandra Mission Dharampur (SRMD), Gujarat, was established by Gurudev Rakeshji, a spiritual leader and an ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandra, a 19th-century Jain poet-philosopher whose teachings have inspired millions, including Mahatma Gandhi.

Describing the building, SRMD stated that Pujya Gurudevshri’s exalted inner state, his profound wisdom flows in the Raj Sabhagruh; reverberating the precious legacy of Bhagwan Mahavir and Param Krupalu Dev’s teachings and will be a source of spiritual welfare from now until forever.

In its award citation, Dezeen said: “A clear winner, this building of substance is contemporary but clearly derived from its locale. It exudes impressive monumentally along with structural strength, while still managing to retain a human scale."

"The architecture that emerges can accommodate a wide range of uses and continues to evolve with the spiritual mission it serves," said Serie Architects in the citation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/