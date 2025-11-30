Mumbai Property Registrations Rise 20% In November, Revenue Up 12%

Mumbai Skyline |

Mumbai’s real estate market continued its upward march in November, with the city recording 12,219 property registrations, a rise of twenty percent compared to the same month last year. As per reports by Hintustan Times, data from the Maharashtra Inspector General of Registration shows that stamp duty collections also increased, touching ₹1,038 crore, which marks a twelve percent annual growth.

The month continued to reflect steady buyer interest. On a month on month basis, registrations grew by five percent, while stamp duty collections stayed largely unchanged. The market remained firmly led by residential demand, with nearly eighty percent of the registrations linked to homes, according to an analysis by Knight Frank.

Eleven Month Performance

The broader performance for the year has also been encouraging. Between January and November 2025, Mumbai registered more than 135,807 properties, contributing over ₹12,224 crore to the state treasury. During this period, registrations posted a five percent yearly increase, while revenue rose by eleven percent. The sustained momentum highlights the city’s stable buyer sentiment and its resilience even amid changing economic conditions.

Industry experts say the rise in sales is driven by continued confidence among end users, stronger project launches, and a shift toward better quality housing across micro markets.

Demand for Higher Value Homes

Market watchers note that Mumbai’s residential segment is now operating at a structurally higher activity level compared to the last decade. November’s performance has been described as the city’s best since 2013, driven by appetite for mid range and premium homes.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said the city’s steady pace is a sign of evolving consumer choices. “Mumbai’s residential market has extended its steady momentum into November, posting a twenty percent rise in registrations and marking the best November since 2013. Revenue increased twelve percent, supported by firm demand across segments and a clear shift toward higher value homes. With registrations crossing one hundred and thirty five thousand units in eleven months, the market is operating at a structurally higher baseline and monthly activity has remained healthy,” he said.

