'Tijorichi Chaavi...': Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Clarifies Remarks Over Controlling Maharashtra's Funds

Mumbai: The political heat in Maharashtra has risen further as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar clarified recent remarks about control over state funds ahead of the local-body elections. Earlier, Pawar had told voters that “the keys to the treasury are with me,” implying that funds would be available only if his party’s candidates secure victory.

Speaking at a public meeting, Pawar acknowledged that his earlier statement was made in the heat of the moment. He emphasized that he had spoken without thinking carefully. He admitted that ultimate power lies not just with him but with the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and, more importantly, with the people of Maharashtra. “I may have said that the keys are with me, but in reality, the treasury belongs to the people,” he said.

Pawar added that though he holds certain responsibilities, decisions related to releasing funds rest with the state government as a whole. He assured voters that the administration would act responsibly, regardless of who wins the polls.

The clarification comes amid rising tensions within the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena. Some BJP leaders had earlier responded sharply to Pawar’s statement, arguing that control over the treasury does not belong solely to him, but to the government under Chief Minister Fadnavis.

Observers say the episode highlights growing unease and distrust among alliance partners as local-body elections approach. With polls scheduled to begin December 2, the clarification may be aimed at defusing intra-coalition friction and reassuring voters. Political analysts believe this development could influence how candidates are viewed on the ground, especially in areas where NCP and the BJP face off against each other.