Bhiwandi–Borivali ST Bus Service Remains Suspended Even After Six Years, Commuters Demand Immediate Restoration

Bhiwandi: More than six years after the Bhiwandi–Borivali ST bus route was discontinued during the Covid pandemic, the service is yet to resume, leaving thousands of daily commuters in distress. Despite a consistent rise in passenger demand over recent months, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has failed to restart the long-pending route, prompting growing public dissatisfaction and renewed appeals for restoration.

Before the pandemic the Bhiwandi Depot operated nearly 15 buses on this route from 4 am to 10 pm. For the last six years, however, citizens travelling between Bhiwandi and Borivali have been compelled to rely on expensive private transport, outstation buses, or circuitous rail routes via Diva–Vasai and Thane. Commuters allege that the corporation’s inability to provide reliable services has driven passengers toward private operators, contributing to MSRTC’s declining ridership.

During the Covid period, the suspension of the bus service allowed local auto-rickshaw operators to charge steep fares ranging between ₹300 and ₹500 for a one-way trip to Borivali. Even after restrictions were lifted, road congestion due to highway repairs on the Bhiwandi–Thane–Nashik corridor and metro construction on Ghodbunder Road caused significant delays for buses, further reducing passenger numbers. Eventually, the depot discontinued the service entirely.

The revival demand has gained momentum again as daily footfall between the two cities has risen sharply. Commuters are urging that the route be relaunched not from the deteriorating Bhiwandi bus depot building which remains in a dangerous condition—but from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Kasarali, where Thane and Kalyan civic buses already operate regularly. They say the location would offer better accessibility and reduce crowding near the dilapidated depot premises.

Responding to the issue Jayesh Patil Depot Manager, Bhiwandi ST Depot, said:

Only one bus is currently operated at 7 am due to low commuter numbers. If the demand increases, the service can be resumed. Approval from the Thane Divisional Office is required to designate Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk as a stop.

Senior citizen and former NES School principal Ramdas Patil remarked Suspending the service is unfair. Commuters now spend nearly five hours travelling via Thane to reach Borivali. Until Ghodbunder Road work is completed, authorities should not deprive the public of essential transport.

With public pressure mounting, commuters hope that the long-awaited Bhiwandi–Borivali ST route will soon return to service providing much-needed relief to thousands who depend on affordable and accessible public transport.

