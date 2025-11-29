Bhiwandi News: BNCMC’s ₹25-Lakh Road Sweeping Machine Lies Defunct For 3 Years, Raises Serious Questions On Procurement And Negligence

A BNCMC road sweeping machine purchased in 2022 lies unused and rusting amid rising dust and worsening AQI in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Nov 29: In a stark example of administrative neglect, a road sweeping machine purchased by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) for Rs 25 lakh has been lying defunct for nearly three years—without even completing 50 km of road cleaning since its inauguration.

At a time when dust from the city’s rapidly expanding RCC road network is pushing air-quality levels to dangerous limits, the machine acquired from the Mayor’s Fund in March 2022 has been left to rust away inside the Kon Wada municipal warehouse, effectively turning into scrap.

Machine lies abandoned, departments pass the buck

The machine meant to control dust dispersion across 37 RCC roads has remained non-operational for months. Earlier, officials claimed that the cleaning brush was damaged and unavailable in the market.

However, Faisal Tatli, Head of the Health & Sanitation Department, has now confirmed that the machine is completely non-functional and dumped at the municipal storeyard.

He said:

“The machine has been out of service for a long time. We have repeatedly written to the Vehicle Department for repairs, but no action has been taken so far.”

Shockingly, Vehicle Department chief Shekhar Chaudhary admitted that he had no information about the exact fault, adding: “Since the day it was purchased, the machine hasn’t even cleaned 50 km of roads.”

The contradictory statements expose a glaring lack of coordination and hint at deeper irregularities in procurement and maintenance.

Grand inauguration, no ground impact

The sweeping machine was launched with much fanfare at Adarsh Park Road in 2022, in the presence of then Mayor Pratibha Vilas Patil, then Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh, and several public representatives.

A live demonstration was conducted, and officials claimed the machine could collect 450 kg of waste per run. However, after the inaugural photo-op, the machine never returned to the city’s roads.

City battles dust, air quality deteriorates sharply

Residents say the dust situation has become unbearable, especially in areas such as Gaibi Nagar, Mandai, Rajiv Gandhi Flyover, Khandu Pada, Nazarana, and Shivaji Chauk.

Citizen Meraj Ansari said, “Walking in the city has become difficult. Dust clouds rise everywhere due to road widening and RCC works. The AQI is worsening, but the municipal officials remain silent.”

Local traders also complain that dust settling on shops, goods, and food items has become a daily nuisance affecting business.

No alternative measures taken

Despite the machine lying unused, BNCMC has not initiated any alternative dust-control measures such as water sprinkling, vacuum sweeping, or a coordinated cleanliness drive.

This administrative inertia is worsening the pollution load in a city already battling traffic congestion, construction dust, and industrial emissions.

Key questions that demand answers

. Why has the machine not been repaired for three years?

. Why did repeated letters from the Sanitation Department go unanswered?

. Was the machine faulty from the time of purchase?

. Is there a need for an inquiry into procurement and maintenance lapses?

. What steps is BNCMC taking to address rising AQI levels?

