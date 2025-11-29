Bhiwandi News: BNCMC Chief Anmol Sagar Orders Impartial Electoral Process As SEC Extends Deadline For Voter List Objections

BNCMC Commissioner Anmol Sagar instructs officials to ensure transparency and accuracy in the voter list revision process | X - @bncmcbhiwandi

Bhiwandi, Nov 29: Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has issued firm instructions to all officers and staff involved in the electoral process, directing them to carry out their duties with complete transparency and impartiality and to remain unaffected by any political pressure or inducement.

He cautioned that any complaint of misconduct or political interference would result in strict disciplinary action against the responsible officials.

Draft Voter List Published; Objections Initially Accepted Until 27 November

According to the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), draft voter lists for all 23 municipal wards were published on 20 November 2025 for the upcoming civic elections.

As per the State Election Commission’s (SEC) guidelines, objections and suggestions were initially accepted until 27 November 2025. During this period, several objections were filed by political parties, including the Congress and BJP, as well as individual citizens.

सदरचे संपूर्ण काम पारदर्शी पद्धतीने व कोणत्याही राजकीय दबावाला अथवा अमिषाला बळी न पडता निष्पक्ष पद्धतीने करणेबाबत निर्देश देऊन, अशा प्रकारच्या तक्रारी प्राप्त झाल्यास संबंधितांवर शिस्तभंगाची कडक कारवाई करण्याचा इशारा मा. आयुक्तांनी सर्व संबंधित अधिकारी/ कर्मचारी यांना दिला. — Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (@bncmcbhiwandi) November 28, 2025

SEC Extends Deadline for Filing Objections to 3 December

However, following a revised schedule issued by the SEC on 26 November 2025, the deadline for filing objections has now been extended. Citizens may submit objections and corrections until 3 December 2025 at their respective ward committee offices.

Guidance Session Held for Ward-Level Officials

To ensure proper scrutiny of the objections, the corporation organised a guidance session for ward-level officers and staff. Commissioner Anmol Sagar, Additional Commissioner Nayana Sasane and Deputy Commissioner (Elections) Vikram Darade briefed the teams on the SEC’s procedural guidelines.

Officers Directed to Verify Entries and Correct Errors

Officials were instructed to conduct on-site verification in cases where a voter may have been mistakenly listed in the wrong ward. They were also directed to seek assistance from Booth Level Officers (BLOs) wherever necessary. Further, all teams were ordered to act strictly in accordance with SEC rules regarding duplicate voter entries, ensuring that such cases are corrected without delay.

Commissioner Warns Against Any Bias or Political Influence

Reiterating his stance during the session, Commissioner Sagar emphasised that the electoral process must remain free of bias and political influence.

He warned: “Any official found compromising the transparency or fairness of this process will face strict disciplinary action.”

BNCMC Assures Thorough Scrutiny of All Objections

The BNCMC administration has assured that every objection will be scrutinised thoroughly and corrections will be incorporated in the final voter list.

