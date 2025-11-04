 'Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues & Radha Yadav To Be Honoured By Maharashtra Govt After Historic ICC Women's World Cup Win': CM Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state cabinet had passed a motion of appreciation to honour the champions. “Our women’s team performed exceptionally at the ICC Women’s World Cup and won the tournament for the first time. For 25 years, only three countries had dominated it and for the first time, the world has found a new winner,” said Fadnavis.

Prathamesh Kharade
Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: India continues to celebrate a historic sporting milestone after the national women’s cricket team clinched their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in a thrilling final at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on November 2.

CM Devendra Fadnavis Lauds Indian Cricket Team

Applauding the team’s outstanding achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday, announced that the state cabinet had passed a motion of appreciation to honour the champions. “Our women’s team performed exceptionally at the ICC Women’s World Cup and won the tournament for the first time. For 25 years, only three countries had dominated it and for the first time, the world has found a new winner,” said Fadnavis.

He further added that the Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to felicitate three players from the state, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Radha Yadav, who played a crucial role in India’s title-winning campaign. “The cabinet has warmly congratulated the team for their historic achievement,” Fadnavis said, commending the athletes for inspiring a new generation of sportspersons.

Indian Women's Cricket Team Likely To Meet PM Modi Tomorrow

Reports also suggest that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet the victorious team on Wednesday, November 5, to personally congratulate them. However, there has been no official confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Addressing the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025 earlier yesterday, PM Modi lauded the women’s team for their trailblazing success. “This event is about science, but first, I must talk about India’s spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with this success. This is India’s first Women’s World Cup, and we are proud of you. Your victory will inspire millions of young people across the country,” the Prime Minister said.

The Indian team displayed remarkable skill and resilience in the high-stakes final. After being asked to bat first, they posted a formidable total of 299 runs. South Africa began their chase confidently but crumbled under pressure, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs.

BCCI Announces ₹51-Crore Reward For Team & Support Staff

Following the landmark win, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a Rs 51-crore cash reward for the players and support staff. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia hailed the victory as a monumental achievement that will take Indian women’s cricket to a new level.

