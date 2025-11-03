Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: PM Modi Likely To Meet Indian Team After Victory On Wednesday: Reports

PM Modi To Meet Indian Women's Cricket Team After Victory In World Cup 2025: Reports (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Indian women's cricket team on Wednesday, November 5, following their victory in the 2025 World Cup final defeating South Africa, claimed reports. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet.

Earlier in the day, while hailing the women's cricket team, PM Modi said that their success would inspire millions of young people across India.

Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, PM Modi said, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team. This is India's first Women's World Cup. I congratulate our women's cricket team. We are proud of you. Your success will inspire millions of young people across the country."

#WATCH | Delhi: At the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, PM Narendra Modi says, "This event is related to science. But first, I will talk about India's spectacular victory in cricket. All of India is overjoyed with the success of its cricket team.… pic.twitter.com/HKxifb3oPI — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Meanwhile, shortly after Team India's victory, PM Modi also took to social media late Sunday night to congratulate the Harmanpreet-led team. The Prime Minister called it "a spectacular win" that showcased "great skill and confidence."

“A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports,” the Prime Minister said in his X post.

India Defeated South Africa By 52 Runs In The Final:

At the stroke of midnight, the Indian women's cricket team scripted history by winning their maiden World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final played at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil stadium on Sunday, November 2.

After losing the toss, India was asked to bat first. The Indian women's team set the target of 299 runs for South Africa.

Chasing 299 in a high-pressure final, South Africa at one time was on track to achieve the target , but ultimately fell short, getting bowled out for 246 in 45.3 overs.