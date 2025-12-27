VIDEO: 'Rahul Gandhi Part Of Global Alliance Aiming To Tarnish India’s Image,' Says BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi

BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

New Delhi, Dec 27: The BJP on Saturday hit out at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for indulging in “anti-India” activities during his visit to Germany and questioned the purpose behind his attending a meeting of the controversial Global Progressive Alliance.

Global Progressive Alliance Linked To Hostile Forces, Claims BJP

Addressing a press conference at the party's head office in New Delhi, BJP National Spokesman Sudhanshu Trivedi described the Global Progressive Alliance as a network of forces inimical to the country’s interest and alleged that it is linked to American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros’s network, suspected to be involved in political interference in other countries.

Demand For Probe Into Rahul Gandhi’s International Links

Demanding a probe into Gandhi’s international links and activities during his Germany visit, Trivedi said, "During the same yatra, as you already know, Rahul Gandhi met Cornelia Woll from the praesidium of Central European University, which is funded by George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.”

Rahul Gandhi Part Of Alliance Leadership, Says BJP

“When Sam Pitroda is asked about the Global Progressive Alliance’s connection with the Congress, he himself reveals that Rahul Gandhi is part of its praesidium and that Sam Pitroda is a member. This means Rahul Gandhi holds a leadership position while Sam Pitroda is a member," he said.

"Now I want a clear answer from the Congress party about the 110 countries that you claim form a democratic alliance. There are around 57 Muslim countries where there is no vibrant or consistent democracy; they are either theocratic states or fragile democracies. Around 30-40 countries are still monarchies, and there are also many countries under dictatorial regimes," he said.

BJP Questions Global Narrative Against India

“Is Rahul Gandhi running an international narrative against India?” he asked.

Sam Pitroda’s Influence Highlighted

“It is well known that Rahul Gandhi frequently travels abroad and is often found making statements against India there. Rahul Gandhi’s traditional family advisor, Sam Pitroda, who was also an advisor to his late father, is considered an architect of his ideological mindset," he said.

Meeting With German Academic Under Scanner

The BJP National Spokesman said during his Germany visit, Gandhi met Woll, a professor of Berlin-based Hertie School, who is allegedly involved in anti-India activities.

