 'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After CWC Meeting - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After CWC Meeting - VIDEO

'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After CWC Meeting - VIDEO

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of undermining states’ rights after a CWC meeting, calling the replacement of MGNREGA a direct assault on federal autonomy, infrastructure and marginalised communities. He said the scheme was a globally praised development framework. Parliament passed the new VB–G RAM G Bill amid Opposition protests during the winter session.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 27, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Rahul Gandhi | YT/Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, launched a scathing attack on the Centre, accusing it of undermining the rights of states and dismantling the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Gandhi made the statements during a press conference chaired after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. Gandhi claimed that the latest decisions by the centre are a “direct assault on state autonomy, infrastructure development and the rights of marginalised communities”.

“This is an attack on the states of India because they are simply taking away money that belongs to the states and decision-making power that belongs to the states. This is an attack on the infrastructure of those states because MGNREGA used to build infrastructure,” he said.

Gandhi further said, “MNREGA is just not a work program. It is a conceptual framework, a development framework, that, by the way, has been appreciated across the world. Kharge ji mentioned that he visited 16 countries and every single country where he went appreciated the fact that our government had come out with an entirely new development rights-based concept.”

FPJ Shorts
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
How To Spend New Year's Eve In Mumbai If You're 'Single, Don't Drink Or Smoke': Reddit Users' Hilarious Suggestions Go Viral
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
NCLAT Upholds NCLT Order, Rejects Equitas Bank's Insolvency Plea Against Jumbo Finvest
PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected Lending
PNB Exposes ₹2,434 Crore Loan Fraud By Former Srei Promoters, Flags Evergreening & Connected Lending
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor
Salman Khan 60th Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn And Other Celebrities Wish The Battle Of Galwan Actor
Read Also
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Says CWC United Against Centre’s ‘Anti-National’ Move To Weaken...
article-image

During the recent Parliament Winter Session, the Centre passed the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB—G RAM G) Bill, 2025, replacing the MGNREGA Act, 2005. The Opposition protested against the Bill, tearing copies of the new legislation and storming the well of the House.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: 3 Men On Scooty Harass Woman Rider On Bengaluru Road; Police Swing Into Action

Caught On Camera: 3 Men On Scooty Harass Woman Rider On Bengaluru Road; Police Swing Into Action

'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After...

'Attack On States Of India’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre For Replacing MGNREGA With G-RAM-G After...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

'Yeh Sangathan Ki Shakti Hai': Senior Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh's Rare Praise For RSS, BJP By...

'Mujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga': Congress Leader Shares Video Claiming BJP Worker Threatens Woman With Sexual...

'Mujhe Kuch Nahi Hoga': Congress Leader Shares Video Claiming BJP Worker Threatens Woman With Sexual...

Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Across Himachal Pradesh After Termination Of Colleague Over...

Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Across Himachal Pradesh After Termination Of Colleague Over...