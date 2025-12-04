Thane News: Visually Impaired Woman Allegedly Assaulted By RPF Personnel Near Bhayandar Station, MNS Demands Action

Bhayandar: A shocking incident occurred in the vicinity of the Bhayandar railway station, where some Railway Protection Force (RPF) police personnel allegedly assaulted a visually impaired divyang (differently-abled) woman.

About The Incident

The incident took place in the evening when the woman was sitting near the railway overbridge, selling a weighing scale and calendars. Police reportedly told her to move from the spot. MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti allege that she was slapped and harassed by having water thrown on her.

After the incident came to light, MNS and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti workers immediately came to the woman's aid and demanded strict action against the concerned police officers. MNS City President Sandeep Rane strongly condemned the incident and warned of a strong agitation if disciplinary action is not taken against the guilty police personnel within 48 hours.

The assault on the visually impaired woman has created an atmosphere of anger in the area, and there is a growing demand for a thorough investigation into the matter and the strictest possible action against the culprits. Expectations are that the railway administration and senior officials will take serious note of this incident and intervene immediately.

