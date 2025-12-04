 Thane News: Visually Impaired Woman Allegedly Assaulted By RPF Personnel Near Bhayandar Station, MNS Demands Action
Thane News: Visually Impaired Woman Allegedly Assaulted By RPF Personnel Near Bhayandar Station, MNS Demands Action

A visually impaired woman selling a weighing scale and calendars near Bhayandar railway station was allegedly assaulted & harassed by RPF personnel who asked her to move. MNS & Marathi Ekikaran Samiti intervened, condemning the incident & demanding strict action within 48 hours. The case has sparked public anger, with calls for a thorough probe and tough action against the responsible officers.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image

Bhayandar: A shocking incident occurred in the vicinity of the Bhayandar railway station, where some Railway Protection Force (RPF) police personnel allegedly assaulted a visually impaired divyang (differently-abled) woman.

About The Incident

The incident took place in the evening when the woman was sitting near the railway overbridge, selling a weighing scale and calendars. Police reportedly told her to move from the spot. MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) and Marathi Ekikaran Samiti allege that she was slapped and harassed by having water thrown on her.

The assault on the visually impaired woman has created an atmosphere of anger in the area, and there is a growing demand for a thorough investigation into the matter and the strictest possible action against the culprits. Expectations are that the railway administration and senior officials will take serious note of this incident and intervene immediately.

