 Jemimah Rodrigues Receives Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Honorary Life Membership In Mumbai's Santacruz - VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:03 PM IST
Mumbai, December 04: Indian cricketer and ICC Women's World Cup 2025 star Jemimah Rodrigues on Wednesday (December 03) received the Honorary Life Membership by the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana during its Gymkhana Day celebration.

The event was held at the club which is located in Mumbai's Santacruz West area. The event turned into a viral moment after Jemimah was seen singing Ed Sheeran's popular track "Perfect". The viral video of the rare moment has won hearts of the fans over social media.

The Controversy

The honour from Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana comes a year after a difficult episode involving Khar Gymkhana. In October 2024, Khar Gymkhana revoked Jemimah’s honorary membership following complaints alleging that her father Ivan Rodrigues had organised unauthorised religious gatherings on the premises.

The issue was raised during the club’s Annual General Body Meeting, leading to the withdrawal of her membership, which is an action unrelated to Jemimah’s own conduct but one that affected her deeply.

Strong Performance

Despite the controversy, Jemimah has moved forward with resilience. She previously shared how emotionally taxing the Khar Gymkhana incident had been, but she bounced back with strong performances, including a successful outing in the 2025 ODI World Cup.

Her latest recognition at Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana and the warm response to her singing highlight her growing popularity both on and off the field.

