 Mira-Bhayandar News: 51-Foot Shri Vitthal Maharaj Idol Unveiled At Navghar Lake; Video
HomeMumbaiMira-Bhayandar News: 51-Foot Shri Vitthal Maharaj Idol Unveiled At Navghar Lake; Video

Mira-Bhayandar News: 51-Foot Shri Vitthal Maharaj Idol Unveiled At Navghar Lake; Video

Thousands of devotees took part in the Dindi procession, which proceeded from the Goddev Vitthal Temple to Navghar Lake. The march was accompanied by the rhythmic sounds of taal and mridunga played by the Warkari community and continuous chants of “Jai Hari Vitthal”.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:38 PM IST
article-image
51-Foot Shri Vitthal Maharaj Idol Unveiled At Navghar Lake; Video | X/@PratapSarnaik

The grand and magnificent 51-foot-tall idol of Shri Vitthal Maharaj at Navghar Lake in Bhayandar East was majestically unveiled today by Transport Minister and Dharashiv Guardian Minister Prataprao Indirabai Baburao Sarnaik. The historic moment unfolded amid spectacular lighting, fireworks and an atmosphere filled with devotion.

Devotees Join Vibrant Dindi Procession

Citizens lined the route and showered flowers as the palanquin passed, creating a deeply devotional ambiance.

Navghar Lake Turns Into a Spiritual Hub

As soon as the unveiling ceremony concluded, the entire area was immersed in devotion. For devotees, Mira-Bhayandar appeared like “Pratipandhari” a reflection of Pandharpur.

The presence of Warkaris and the devotional atmosphere transformed the Navghar Lake vicinity into a temporary holy pilgrimage site.

