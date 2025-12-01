Mumbai: Bomb Threat At Billabong High School In Santacruz, Police & Bomb Disposal Squad Rush To Spot; Premises Evacuated

Bomb Threat (Representative Image) | File Pic

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a major security scare on Monday morning after Billabong High School in Santacruz received an email threatening a bomb explosion on the campus. The alarming message led an immediate and large-scale response from city authorities, placing the area on high alert.

Mumbai Police, Bomb Disposal Squad Rush To Spot

According to reports, the school administration promptly informed the Mumbai Police after receiving the threat. Within minutes, teams from the police, the fire brigade, and the bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the spot. The school premises were swiftly evacuated, ensuring that students, teachers and staff were moved to safety without panic.

Security forces then launched a thorough search of the building and surrounding areas. After an extensive sweep, officials confirmed that no explosive device had been found so far, reported Mid-day. Despite the relief, the area continues to remain under strict security checks as a precaution.

Adjacent Structures Evacuated Too

To ensure complete safety, authorities also evacuated adjacent structures. These included the Aajivasan Studio, owned by renowned singer Suresh Wadkar, and a wedding hall located within the same complex. Both premises, which often see considerable footfall, were emptied and cordoned off while bomb squads scanned every corner for potential threats. The entire locality has since been put under a security blanket, with multiple teams conducting checks and inspecting public access points.

Another Threat Email Received At Mira Road School

Meanwhile, an email threatening to bomb the school administration of Singapore International School in Mira Road was received today morning at 9:30 am. The school administration immediately informed the police.

Kashimira Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the scene. The entire school has been evacuated and a large-scale search operation is underway.

Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails Recently

The incidents have renewed concerns about the increasing frequency of hoax and threat emails targeting educational institutions. It comes barely weeks after a similar panic gripped Delhi on November 20, when at least three major schools, Sanskriti School and the British School in Chanakyapuri, and Modern School in Barakhamba, received bomb threat emails.

In those cases as well, police teams immediately conducted extensive inspections, eventually declaring that no suspicious objects had been found. Investigations into the origins of those emails are still underway.

