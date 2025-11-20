Delhi’s Sanskriti School Receives Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Object Found After Search

Delhi’s Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, triggering a swift security response. Delhi Police teams conducted an extensive search of the campus and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found. Police personnel continue to remain stationed at the school as a precaution, as reported by ANI.

