 Delhi’s Sanskriti School Receives Bomb Threat Email; No Suspicious Object Found After Search
Delhi's Sanskriti School received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, prompting an immediate security response. Delhi Police teams conducted a thorough search of the premises, but no suspicious object was found. Authorities confirmed that students and staff were safe. Police personnel remain deployed at the school as a precaution to ensure continued safety.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Delhi’s Sanskriti School in Chanakyapuri received a bomb threat email on Thursday morning, triggering a swift security response. Delhi Police teams conducted an extensive search of the campus and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found. Police personnel continue to remain stationed at the school as a precaution, as reported by ANI.

