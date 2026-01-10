 NE-SPARKS Programme: 800 Meritorious Students From Northeast Visit ISRO To Boost Space Science Awareness
Around 800 meritorious science students from all eight Northeastern states visited ISRO under the NE-SPARKS programme to promote space science awareness. The Ministry of DoNER-led initiative provides direct exposure to India’s space research, inspiring STEM education through interactions with ISRO scientists.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 03:30 PM IST
Shillong: To promote awareness of space science and technology among students from India's Northeastern region, around 800 meritorious science students from all eight states visited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), with 100 students representing each state, officials said on Friday.

An official of the North Eastern Council (NEC) said that the initiative of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), the North East Students Programme for Awareness, Reach, and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS) is a flagship initiative designed to promote space science and technology awareness among students in the Northeastern region.

This transformative programme provides selected students with direct exposure to India's space research achievements through guided visits to ISRO centres in Bengaluru, effectively bridging geographical and informational gaps that have historically limited access to such opportunities.

Union Home Minister and President of the Shillong-based North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) Society, Amit Shah, during the 12th meeting of the NESAC Society held on December 21, 2024, advised to organise a visit for 800 talented science students from the all eight states of the North Eastern Region to ISRO covering 100 students from each state.

This directive underscored the Union government's commitment to inclusive development and educational empowerment in the region.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort involving the Ministry of DoNER, the NEC, the ISRO, the NESAC, and the state governments of the Northeastern states.

The programme is jointly coordinated by NESAC and ISRO's Capacity Building Programme Office (CBPO), with active support and participation from respective state governments ensuring effective implementation at the grassroots level.

The official said that with a total sanctioned cost of Rs 3.83 crore, the programme follows a 60:40 funding ratio, where the NEC contributes Rs 2.3 crore and the state governments collectively contribute Rs 1.53 crore.

This financial arrangement reflects the shared responsibility and commitment of both Central and state authorities toward nurturing scientific talent in the region.

The NE-SPARKS is executed in eight batches between April 2025 and December 2025, with a minimum interval of one month between consecutive batches.

According to the official, each batch comprises 90-100 students representing the eight NER states, accompanied by 10 coordinators who facilitated and guided the educational journey.

Through meaningful interactions with ISRO scientists and engineers and direct exposure to advanced space technologies, NE-SPARKS inspires young minds and promotes STEM education among Northeastern students, he added.

The programme empowers participants to envision and pursue careers in space science and technology, thereby contributing to India's broader vision of achieving global leadership in the space sector.

By investing in the region's youth and providing them with world-class exposure to cutting-edge space research, NE-SPARKS serves as a catalyst for scientific aspiration and technological advancement in India's Northeastern region, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

