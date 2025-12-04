 Mumbai Tragedy: 47-Year-Old Labourer Falls To Death At Vikhroli Construction Site; Contractor Booked For Negligence
A 47-year-old labourer died after falling from the third floor of an under-construction building in Vikhroli on December 3. The incident occurred at the Shraddha Pleasant construction site opposite the BMC School at Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli (East), where the victim, Tapan Rajmohan Das, was working as a carpenter.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Worker Fell While Loosening Centring Bolts

According to the FIR, Das lived at the construction site and was carrying out his routine carpentry work on the parking structure around 11:30 am. While loosening the centring nuts and bolts on the third floor, he allegedly lost balance and fell, sustaining severe head injuries.

Declared Dead At Hospital

Co-worker Virendra Das rushed him to the Mahatma Phule Hospital, Vikhroli, where doctors declared him dead before admission. Another carpenter on site, Dilip Kumar Das, informed the victim’s brother, Brindaban Das, 41, who works with A Age Construction in Behram Baug, Jogeshwari (East), about the accident.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

The Vikhroli police, who had already recorded an accidental death report, later registered a case based on Brindaban’s complaint. A case has been filed under Sections 106 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: 37-Year-Old Worker Dies After Fall At Vikhroli Construction Site
article-image

Negligence Alleged; Safety Measures Lacking

The police complaint alleges that contractor Dulal Chandra Sarkar and other responsible persons failed to implement adequate safety measures on the building’s upper floors and did not provide the workers with necessary protective gear. Their negligence, police said, led to the fatal fall.

Probe Continues

Further investigation is underway, officials said.

